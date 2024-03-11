Why are cases of sexually transmitted infections increasing in Europe?

The resurgence of risky practices, the lack of sex education and prevention focused on HIV, to the detriment of other infections, explains the multiplication of STIs, especially in Europe.

Anxiety or statistics. Europe has seen a wave of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned on Thursday 7 March.

In 2022, gonorrhea cases increased by 48%, with 70,881 cases in the European Union, syphilis cases by 34% (35,391 cases) and chlamydia cases by 16% (216,508 cases), according to the agency’s annual report. .

“This increase is as surprising as it is alarming,” said Andrea Ammon, director of ECDC.

“These numbers, although important, probably represent only the tip of the iceberg, as the data” may be underestimated, she explained, noting that this is due to differences in screening practices but also to access to sexual health services in the 27 countries. agency

Neglect of STIs

Although it is impossible to say which segment of the population is affected by this increase in cases, young people are more “fragile”, gynecologist and sexologist Sylvain Mimoun explains to BFMTV.

“Just because they have multiple partners, they have multiple types of recurrent infections,” he explains.

The return of risky behavior over the last ten years may be explained by incomplete sexuality education, or prevention for the harms of other, less well-known infections, centered on HIV.

“The point is that we no longer talk about the prevention of STIs, we only talk about the prevention of HIV and AIDS. There is a certain neglect compared to other diseases,” notes Eric Koms, an infectious diseases specialist at the Hôtel-Dieu de. Professor of Infectious Diseases at Paris and Sorbonne.

While chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are treatable, if left untreated they can lead to serious health problems, such as pelvic inflammatory disease or chronic pain. Chlamydia and gonorrhea can also cause infertility, while syphilis can cause neurological and cardiovascular problems. Untreated syphilis infection during pregnancy can also have serious consequences for the baby.

Preventive treatment

Preventive treatments exist such as vaccines, antibiotics or antiretroviral treatment. PrEP (for pre-exposure prophylaxis), which is taken at the time of sexual intercourse or continuously, to prevent infection with the AIDS virus.

“Unfortunately, these preventive treatments do not work against all STIs. We have forgotten the universal message that is based on common sense,” lamented Eric Comms, author Sex. The New Dangers (Ed. Bouquins) in which he warned of a resurgence of this infection two years ago.

In this work, the expert explains how “practices of safe sex (risk-free sex, editor’s note) have gradually disappeared since the 1980s, before coming back into practice in the last few years. Years, along with the progressive marginalization of condoms, of PrEP Abandoned in favor, oral preventive treatment for HIV.

Infectious disease specialists also point to “resistance” to antibiotics in sexually transmitted diseases. “Resistance that will be compounded”, he warns, highlighting the problems with adherence to PrEP as it is difficult to stick to preventive treatment on a daily basis.

“There are new STIs that will unfortunately come out,” laments Eric Combs.

The trivialization of oral-genital relations also poses a problem. “Many young people associate STIs with penetrative sex when intimate affection can also cause them,” assures Gilles Pialoux, head of the department of infectious and tropical diseases at the Tanon Hospital in Paris, in a Le Monde column.

Emphasis on prevention

So all experts agree: prevention should be more intense. “There is an urgent need to raise awareness about the transmission of STIs and to improve prevention, access to screening and effective treatment”, underlines the European Center for Prevention and Control Disease in a press release.

“We must prioritize sexuality education, expand access to testing and treatment services, and fight the stigma associated with STIs,” explains its director Andrea Ammon.

Sociologist and sexologist Jeanine Mossuz-Lavau also emphasizes the importance of condom use to BFMTV. “The main advice for prevention is condoms, then you have to get tested, that’s the only way to know if you have pathology or not,” she recalls.

Screening is even more important because it is common to be a healthy carrier, meaning not have symptoms and still transmit the disease.

Camille Pleasant and Juliette Brossault with AFP