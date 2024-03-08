Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R2SL, RTX 3070 – A very low price 17-inch gaming laptop for playing the latest games with LaptopSpirit

Our take on the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R2SL

To play the latest games in a larger format, you can turn to a creative gaming laptop PC Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R2SL Equipped with high-end GeForce RTX 3070 ray tracing NVIDIA Ampere graphics card. This GPU boosts multimedia processing like 16 GB RAM and an AMD Cezanne Ryzen 7 Octo Core processor, but the fast 512 GB SSD storage also boosts responsiveness. This versatile black Windows 11 laptop designed to play and build benefits from a 17-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen with a frequency of 144Hz, also improves fluidity in games, backlit keyboard and USB connectivity. C and Wi-Fi 6.

Features of Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R2SL

screen 17.3” Full HD LED IPS 144Hz 72% NTSC 3ms 300cd/m² ComfyView Slim Edge (1920×1080, Anti-Glare) processor AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne (3.2 GHz, 8 Core) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz (32 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ampere GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 dedicated, AMD Radeon Vega 8 processor and integrated Optimus Collection 512 GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe) + 1 free 2.5-inch slot Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen2) + 2 USB 3.0 + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2), HDMI 2.0 network 6-axis Wi-Fi (2×2, Intel AX200), Bluetooth 5.1 + Gigabit Ethernet Backlit keyboard Yes, 4-zone RGB Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Waves MaxxAudio speakers, TrueHarmony operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 5 Hours / Li-Polymer 4 Cells 3560mAh 57Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.7 kg / 403.5 x 280 x 24.9

The Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R2SL faces competition

Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R2SL is currently available Promotion at E.Leclerc And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is the cheapest to offer such a high-performance graphics card.

If the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R2SL doesn’t meet all your criteria, you’ll find other configurations for gaming with a similar budget in our gaming laptop guide. For the same budget, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

Need a student laptop? Check out our guide.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R2SL

With its black design with angular lines and touches of red through the heat pipes, air grill and 2 fans (controllable via the NitroSense app), this versatile laptop has a decidedly gamer look aimed at gamers and creatives.

This creative gaming laptop PC integrates good connectivity including 1 USB-C, 6-ax Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless module for remote connections and communications, a practical HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, e.g. Audio as. And an Ethernet port or even 3 USB 3.0/.2 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantee 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 if USB 3.0 devices are plugged into it.

The chiclet keyboard benefits from a backlighting solution that can be activated when ambient light is limited to better distinguish its keys.

Gamers will appreciate that the screen’s frequency of 144Hz is higher than the standard 60Hz as it clearly improves general fluidity, including games.

The screen also benefits from IPS technology that ensures colorimetry that is more faithful than average with remarkable viewing angles both horizontally and vertically.

The screen is also suitable for Full HD content and videos thanks to its 16:9 format.

Anti-reflective treated, the panel provides better visibility in bright environments (eg outdoors) than a glazed panel while being quieter on the eyes for longer periods of time.

Performance, autonomy of Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R2SL

The Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R2SL may appeal to those who want a versatile 17-inch laptop that performs well in gaming and creation.

It is capable of running the latest games as it embeds a dedicated high-end GeForce RTX 3070 ray tracing NVIDIA Ampere graphics card.

Gamers will appreciate the GeForce RTX 3070 as will creators.

Because it accelerates processing under software using GPU computing power like Sony Vegas, VSDC or Adobe Suite.

NVIDIA Optimus technology effectively switches between Radeon 8 and GeForce RTX 3070 in automatic, real-time.

The first is favored by Optimus as much as possible because it uses less energy which promotes autonomy.

This consumes about 5 hours of battery light.

Specifically, the GeForce RTX 3070 has been activated by Optimus to handle graphics work considered too heavy for the Radeon Vega 8, especially for gaming, of course allowing you to view photos and videos.

It’s the Ryzen 7 5800H with Radeon Vega 8, an older-generation AMD Cezanne Octo Core processor that certainly holds its own.

This core really gives very good performance in daily use.

It properly supports the GeForce RTX 3070 in games and is suitable for moderate multimedia processing using multi-core and RAM, such as photo editing or light video editing.

For frequent tasks that require processor resources, you’ll want to choose a more recent processor with at least 6 efficient cores.

On the storage side we find an SSD that rivals the hard drive standard in terms of capacity with its 512 GB, while being stronger, quieter, less energy consuming and faster.

On a daily basis, thanks to SSD, for example, we can access online game cards faster while starting/stopping, processing and launching software/games is faster.

In fact, fluidity and responsiveness are clearly improved on a daily basis by SSDs compared to hard drives.

However, if 500 GB proves too tight, you can use an external storage unit such as a USB 3.0/USB-C device to take advantage of faster transfers.

As for heating and noise, they are present in conditions of heavy load (eg: games, treatments) of this versatile multimedia, creator-oriented gaming laptop PC, with which we, if necessary, are ventilated to limit its temperature. We can relate the support (So remember to check the dimensions carefully!).