After 10 years of marriage and four children, she discovers a devastating truth in Georgia

A beautiful love story began when Seth Mago, now 38 years old, married his wife Chrissy Mago when he was 19 years old. They went to university together, fell in love, had four children and bought a house.

According to the Love What Matters site, the couple from Valdosta, Georgia, United States, lived wonderful years: they had a lot of faith and supported each other’s dreams.

But one day Seth noticed strange things about his wife. Suspicion continued until a friend called him on the phone and said he had seen his wife with another man.

What the friend said started to make sense, because his partner had changed all the passwords on his social networks and when he was with her, he was turning off his cell phone.

But one night Seth came to know that a man was sending his wife a lot of messages on Facebook. “She left her Facebook page open and I saw the messages. At that moment I understood everything, ”commented the deceived person in an interview for People magazine. There, it was revealed that the woman had several affairs and that she had been in a relationship with another man for over a year.

Posting his story on the Love What Matters blog, the man said: ‘I’m just a guy who was married to my best friend for 10 years and had several affairs leading up to the end of our marriage. “We had eight wonderful years together and two years of hell.”

Seth commented that he felt very bad, as he had to work very hard for many years to support the whole family. At that time, his wife decided not to take a job to complete her master’s degree.

When asked about his wife’s infidelity, she accepted the situation, telling Seth that he was a very good person, but she no longer wanted to be with him.

