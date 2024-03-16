Tobin Bradley: US Ready to work hand in hand with Guatemala and turn it into the economic engine of the region

La Hora spoke with United States Ambassador to Guatemala Tobin John Bradley about the meeting of representatives of his government with Guatemalan authorities, businessmen and social organizations in the framework of a high-level economic dialogue, the main objective of which is to ensure That the country “becomes an economic engine in the Central American region.”

The meeting focused on that topic and the US official offered details of the scope of the meeting in the conversation. Below is the dialogue.

Tobin Bradley, the new US ambassador to Guatemala, has arrived in the country

La Hora: What is this meeting about next week?

Tobin Bradley: High-level economic dialogue is very important, because we are going to have this kind of dialogue for the first time in Central America. More than 20 leaders from my country, from the United States, will be here to work with the (Guatemala) government, to focus on issues of the economy—and—how we can work together to turn Guatemala into an engine. Prosperity of the economy in the region.

LH: Who will come?

TB: Economic Undersecretary, Jose Fernandez, who is the leader of the delegation; Also, USAID (United States Agency for International Development) leaders and I. As well as leaders of the Department of Commerce and various leaders in the government.

LH: How can Guatemala be made an economic engine in the region?

TB: We should attract a lot of investment in the country and we should have an environment for investment that is attractive to different companies with their resources, technologies and their ideas to innovate here.

Thus, Guatemala can take advantage of the nearshoring issue now that companies want to invest closer to the client, the consumer, and see that they can provide their products in days instead of months. If Guatemala has a good climate for investors, Guatemala can attract more investment, create more jobs, and it will create a very strong engine for the entire region.

LH: What is a good investment climate, what is an investor looking for?

TB: They seek legal certainty, transparency… Guatemala ranks 150 on the Transparency Index, where it is difficult to attract investment. Laws and regulations provide certainty. There is also competitiveness, if a person invests their money they have a chance to make a profit.

LH: With the change of government in Guatemala, do you think there is optimism that this environment will improve?

TB: Sure, there is a lot of optimism. It is a historic moment in Guatemala, it is a moment when the democratic partners have to work together. What has happened here in Guatemala in recent months, the world is watching and wants to see the results.

This new high-level economic event for leaders is to focus on how we can streamline and streamline this engine of the economy in Guatemala.

LH: In terms of investment, in which areas does Guatemala have potential?

TB: There are many in textiles. We had a group from Taiwan last week where they were looking at investment opportunities. There are various companies in the automotive industry as well. When other companies see that they can invest, they will also want to invest in the country.

LH: In Guatemala, which regions or sectors should investment be prioritized?

TB: In Guatemala you can work hand in hand with extensive consultation and different points of view. You can see many parts of the country where this investment could be used, but we have to speed up this dialogue and that is why we will do it on Monday.

#COVERTODAY 📌 Tobin Bradley: US Ready to work hand in hand with Guatemala and turn it into the economic engine of the region Find out the details here 🔗👉 https://t.co/ezvuQBQ9wj pic.twitter.com/4W5vIPK2G6 — Diario La Hora (@lahoragt) March 16, 2024

LH: What message does the United States send to us by sending a high-level delegation immediately after the Guatemalan government assumed its powers?

TB: That the United States sees Guatemala as a key partner for its future. That we are fully committed to helping them create opportunities in this country, in this democratic historical moment, with a new era of economy. Because it is part of the regional competitiveness we need as partners and neighbors to have greater prosperity and security for everyone in the region.

The United States stands ready to work with Guatemala, with the government, and with Guatemala to provide more investment and turn the country into an economic engine in the region.

LH: Do you see a favorable time to start with these plans?

TB: The opportunity is, it’s a historic moment in Guatemala and we’re seeing that we’re in a moment of democracy, a new phase for the economy in Guatemala, and we’re seeing it not just in the United States, but around the world. , there are investors who want to invest in a democratic country with transparency and I think they are ready to work.

LH: Which artists will the delegation meet with?

TB: The President —Bernardo Arevalo— will lead the event along with the Minister of Finance, Jonathan Mancos and all ministers involved in economic issues. We will have a four-hour meeting in the morning and then we will interact with civil society, the private sector and indigenous leaders. Also, the president invited all the participants to have dinner with him so that we can work out the details of this development engine.

LH: What role do private initiatives and civil sectors play, what is their role in the development of the country?

TB: Everyone has a big role to play, everyone has a role to play in achieving the vision of a more prosperous and secure region. The private sector has to talk about its priorities in consultation with the government, civil society also has to articulate its priorities so that we can have a package of priorities that we can all work together.

LH: Anything else you want to add?

TB: I am very grateful for this position as United States Ambassador to Guatemala, it is an honor to work with such open people. I think I am in the most beautiful embassy I have ever worked in, but the most beautiful thing is my team, they are incredible. They worked hand in hand with the people of Guatemala and I want to build on this foundation to achieve this vision of a more prosperous and secure North America with Guatemala as an essential partner.

US Ambassador Tobin Bradley: “Guatemala is my new home”

About the US Ambassador to GT

The United States Embassy in Guatemala highlights that the Ambassador has served as Deputy Undersecretary of State in the Office of International Counternarcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), holding the position of Director of INL at the United States Embassy. Served as United States Consul General in Mexico City and Matamoros.

He also adds that he has served as director of NATO and Western European affairs on the National Security Council.