Anne Hathaway credits her waning career to this great director

ⒸWarner Bros

Having just won an Oscar, the actress nevertheless admitted that she had difficulty getting roles due to her bad reputation on social networks. A director gave him a chance without worrying about rumours.





In 2013, Anne Hathaway’s career was marked by an event: she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Fantine. sad. But while she has just realized one of her dreams, her career and her image have been tainted by criticism from internet users with the hashtag #Hathahate (a contraction of Hathaway and ‘hate’/hatred in French).

Also read Are Ryan Gosling and Henry Cavill going to join Marvel?





The actress saw a slight decline in her career and due to this reputation, she got fewer and fewer roles. But the director doesn’t care and offers him a role that will relaunch his career. “ A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were too worried about my toxic reputation online. I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who didn’t care and gave me one of the best roles in one of the best films I’ve ever been a part of. », says Anne Hathaway in her column Vanity Fair.





The role belonged to Amelia Brand Interstellar. “ I don’t know if he knew he was supporting me at the time, but it had this positive effect. And if he had not supported me, my career would not have lost momentum. » Additionally, we’ve ranked 10 Christopher Nolan movies, from least good to best.