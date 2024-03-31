According to USCIS, this is how you can get a work permit in the United States (EAD).

You need employment authorization to be able to legally work in the United States. This permit is issued by the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to every immigrant upon entry into the country.

Employers generally do not offer employment to individuals who do not have an Employment Authorization Document (Form I-766/EAD). Therefore, the request must be made as soon as possible.

With the new USCIS option, migrants will receive the employment authorization document in just 30 days, maximum. The system is automated and as soon as applicants are legally admitted to the country, USCIS will automatically issue them their EAD.

The desired permit will arrive by return mail. However, USCIS reminds that the deadline may change. It is recommended to wait at least 30 days for consultation regarding your case.

How to request an EAD

You must first complete, sign, and file Form I-765. Based on the data indicated in the form, all necessary evidence and supporting documents are provided. USCIS suggests that you consult with an attorney to avoid unusual situations.

The second step is to submit the application to USCIS by mail, delivering the relevant documents in each case.

The last step is to pay the filing fee. The fee amount is $410.00 USD. However, the figure may vary depending on the type of applicant. Some categories require an additional payment of $85.00 USD for biometric data registration. Meanwhile, others may be exempt.

You can get a work permit in the United States under the following conditions.

-People with a valid humanitarian visa (U visa, T visa).

-Political refugees, their spouses and children

– Immigrants in the United States who are processing permanent residence.

-Students with visas who are looking for a specific type of employment.

– Spouses or minor children of exchange visitors.

-Citizens of certain countries with Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

– Some foreign government officials.

-Boyfriends and husbands of US citizens.

Persons removed from suspension or deportation.

– People with DACA.

-People with Vav.