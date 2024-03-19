Mother jailed for life after leaving baby to die to go on vacation

The mother of a 16-month-old baby who died after being left alone in a Cleveland, Ohio home for eight days while she was on vacation on an island, has been sentenced to life in prison, authorities reported Monday.

Kristel Candelario The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to charges related to the death last February Her 16-month-old daughter, Jaylene, last year

The woman admitted it Left her daughter alone and unattended indoors from June 8 to 16, 2023, During which time he was reportedly on vacation in Puerto Rico and Detroit, Michigan. According to court documents, Candelario told Cuyahoga County police that he left the girl alone while he went on a trip.

Police found the girl “wrapped in a dirty blanket” with feces and urine.

Jaylin died of starvation and severe dehydration Because of negligence, the Cuyahoga County medical examiner said at Monday’s sentencing hearing, Elizabeth Mooney According to information cited by NBC.

The girl weighed 13 pounds, which shows A 7-pound loss since your last doctor visit Less than two months before his death, the coroner added.

Cuyahoga prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said Jaylin was “a beautiful girl who was taken away from this world. His mother’s incredible selfishness.

For his part, Candelario told the court “Every day I ask for forgiveness from God and my daughter Jaelyn,” According to the television network.

The woman was sentenced to life imprisonment without the right to be released on parole.