Solidarity in Loire-Atlantique: Help quadruple amputee Lucy

See my news

Follow L’Éclaireur de Châteaubriant

At the age of 42, Lucy Retail has been severed arms and legs In spring 2023.

I lost my whole life except my children. But I learned so many things about myself, about life, it’s like a lesson of wisdom. Lucy Retail

Loire-Atlantic: amputation after voyage to Gabon

a Amputation Legs and arms that happened After the tour.

“I went in Gabon In February 2023. After my return, I spent two days a Flu-like symptoms, with vaginal discomfort and very low blood pressure. I had to be Immediately admitted to hospital. I was diagnosed Severe malariamy Important prognosis was engaged. »

Lucy Retail watches the blood slowly drain from her arms and legs.

When faced with a bacterial invasion, the immune system selects blood flow to vital organs to the detriment of others. My hands and feet became necrotic due to lack of blood. Lucy Retail

View content on Instagram

Quad amputation to save her

then Three weeks of artificial comaLucy faces a diagnosis that will keep her alive, Quad amputation.

An operation is performed on the foot Nantes University Hospital (Loire-Atlantique) Hand amputation at the Jules Verne Clinic on April 21 and May 3.

Videos: Currently on Actu

It is horrible, because I have lost all my bearings, my whole life, except for my children, for whom I am fighting. But I still won. Today, I actually find myself facing a blank sheet. I have absolutely no idea what my professional or romantic life will be like. Lucy Retail

He admits All his certainties are shattered. “They got carried away, knocked down just like me. »

Loire-Atlantic: Lucy, the fighting spirit

From this play, Lucy gets up and questions himself. “Now what shall I tie?” Somehow, everything is possible now, because I am not the same person anymore. Now I can rebuild. »

a Another life of writing From a blank page. “It is very scary and at the same time, it seems that I have another life. It is certain that it will not look like another. Impossible, I no longer have the same body, the same mind, nor the same people around me. »

Because with it the disease And his Disability, the people around him moved away or left. “I don’t know what my life will be like, I have no idea. Although it’s horrible, there is something that goes with anything. »

Lucy is starting now Act of acceptance. “If crying now means we’re acceptable, today, I’m not there yet,” she admits.

She has to manage the situation and manage the new daily life with it material Which makes your life easier.

Expensive prosthesis

Lucy is today Leg prosthetics.

We are well supervised by physiotherapists and doctors for progressive mastery of prostheses. Despite everything, in the morning, it feels like you’re wearing mittens, and for your feet, it feels like you’re balancing on stilts. Lucy Retail

Prosthetics Reimbursement by Social Security is not requiredE. “Hands, called pincers, have value €30,000 And a full refund is given. To get a prosthesis with all the fingers moving like a human hand, you have to pay Over €100,000, without support.

Lucy also has to deal with other investments. “I live alone with my three children aged 16, 13 and 5 and I need to buy a big automatic car. » The cost she cannot afford.

In Blaine, Unity Day

Roslyn LerouxTreasurer of ZelaformWanted to help the girl.

To help finance all this we are planning a big festival and unity day on March 24, 2024. We are counting on the mobilization of club members and residents of Blinois. All funds raised will be fully donated to Lucy. Zelaform organizers

“Solidarity for Lucy” day To be held on Sunday March 24, 2024 at Blaine Village Hall.

It will open at 10am with a Zumba Kids class open to 3- to 6-year-olds, followed by an urban dance session for 7-11-year-olds (€5 contribution) at 11am.

€100,000 raised thanks to an online prize pool

There will be a dance show at 3 pm. Then two new classes are open to youth over 11 and adults: Zumba at 4pm and Afro-style dancing at 5pm (€10 per person).

An online fundraiser was also created to help Lucy. Over €100,000 has already been collected!

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.