According to cardiologists, this long-shunned food is not so bad

It is often pointed out that these foods will have some positive effect on cholesterol, even in people with high cardiovascular risk.

the occurrence of Cardiovascular diseases Like stroke or heart attack Favored by known risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, smoking, sedentary lifestyle… But cholesterol levels are too high, which is medically called “hypercholesterolemia”. For this reason, A diet Very high in cholesterol directly affects our cardiovascular risk. Often cited as being full of cholesterol, eggs aren’t so bad for the heart after all, even in people At high cardiovascular riskThe researchers suggest Duke Clinical Research Institute In a study presented at the annual congress ofAmerican College of Cardiology.

Slight reduction in cholesterol levels

To reach this conclusion, researchers conducted a study 140 patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease : They all had or presented with a cardiovascular event Two risk factors Such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, increased BMI or diabetes. All were participants 50 or older (mean age: 66 years) and half were women. The patients were randomly divided into two groups: the first group had to eat 12 Enriched eggs (especially omega-3) per week (Cooked in their preferred way: boiled, scrambled, fried…) and another group had to eat less than two eggs (enriched or not) per week. After 4 months, researchers assessed cholesterol levels (HDL and LDL, “good” and “bad” cholesterol), lipid, cardiometabolic and inflammatory biomarkers, as well as vitamin and mineral levels of each participant. The results show:

► A A decrease of -0.64 mg/dL HDL cholesterol (“good” cholesterol) in people who ate 12 eggs per week compared to the other group. As a reminder, HDL cholesterol levels are considered high when they are greater than 0.4 g/l.

► A -3.14 mg/dL reduction in LDL cholesterol (“bad” cholesterol) in people who ate 12 eggs per week compared to the other group. As a reminder, LDL cholesterol levels are considered high when they are greater than 1.6 g/L.

► Decreases in another lipid biomarker called apoB, high-sensitivity troponin (a marker of heart damage) and insulin resistance scores, and increased vitamin B levels in the “enriched” egg group.

Be careful how you eat your eggs

Although these differences were not statistically significant, researchers said they suggest eating 12 fortified eggs per week (about 2 per day) There were no negative effects on blood cholesterol. These results should still be taken with caution and need to be confirmed by larger and more in-depth studies. The study is based solely on participants’ self-reporting of their egg consumption and dietary habits and was funded by Eggland’s best, One of the largest egg producers in the United States. “This is a small study, but it gives us confidence that fortified egg consumption is acceptable in terms of four-month lipid effects, even in high-risk populations,” noted Nina Nauharvesh, lead author. Above all, A Another factor It may be important to consider the effect on cholesterol levels, ie what people may eat with their eggs, such as toast with butter, bacon or other processed meats, which Not heart-healthy choices. People suffering from heart disease are therefore advised to discuss a heart-healthy diet with their doctor.