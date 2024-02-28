“His limbs were black and mummified”, a teacher was amputated due to sepsis

She felt she had a cold. Last April, the 51-year-old American teacher started having a sore throat while on a school trip. Unconcerned, she then thought she was suffering from a common cold. But his symptoms quickly worsened. Within days she was exhausted, vomiting and had a high fever, which was followed by shortness of breath, says the Daily Mail.

She was taken to the hospital by her husband and found to be suffering from double pneumonia. But, this led to sepsis. As explained by the Pasteur Institute, sepsis is considered a potentially fatal organ dysfunction resulting from a dysregulated host response to infection, and the most severe form of which is septic shock.

“I’m very mentally strong”

“I quickly realized that we were in a dire situation“recalls her husband. Soon, her lungs and kidneys started to stop working and her blood pressure dropped. She was put into a drug-induced coma. Due to poor circulation, her extremities became discolored, she said. Husband says.I literally watched my wife’s hands and feet die. They were black and mummified.“

Also read >> Due to a sinus infection, she leaves the hospital with “half” of her skull

The following month, both of the patient’s legs were amputated below the knee and then his arm, below the elbow, a month later due to sepsis. Today, the teacher uses an electric wheelchair to get around while waiting to receive prosthetics. “I am very strong mentally. I chose to be happy. But, that doesn’t mean I don’t get sad from time to time and cry a little sometimes. I am doing everything so that this does not last long.“

VIDEO – Dr Christian Recchia: “These cold medicines can cause strokes. As a doctor, I don’t prescribe them”