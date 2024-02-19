Why do you always have to urinate before going to bed?

The urge to urinate while falling asleep can be annoying, but it’s completely normal. Here are some tips to reduce trips to corners.

There’s a good reason you always need to get up to go to the bathroom as soon as you fall asleep. Getty Images/iStockPhoto

It’s as frequent as it is undesirable: you’re comfortably in bed, in the ideal position to sink into the arms of Morpheus when, suddenly, your bladder reveals itself. The urge to go to the toilet becomes urgent, which obviously has the disadvantage of waking you from your first sleep.

At night, our body slows down the production of urine so that we can sleep peacefully for several hours at a time. But to achieve this, it sends an upstream signal to us to empty our bladder before we sleep. And it happens that it is precisely when you fall asleep.

To avoid having to get up at night to go to the toilet, it is advisable to reduce your fluid intake before bedtime. Paxels/cup of couple

The frequency of nocturia (the need to urinate during the night) increases with age. But nocturnal enuresis also affects young individuals, regardless of their gender. However, there are ways to avoid having to get up to go to the bathroom when sleepy.

Tips to reduce night time urination

Drink plenty of water during the day, but reduce fluid intake two to three hours before bedtime.

Avoid diuretics, such as caffeine and alcohol, which can make you want to go to the bathroom more often.

Regular physical activity can improve blood circulation and reduce water retention. A short walk after dinner can do wonders.

Elevating your legs for a while during the day can also help. This helps absorb any water retention in the blood and will prevent you from getting up too often during the night.

Pelvic floor strengthening exercises can also help improve bladder control.

A frequent need to urinate at night can also be a sign of pathology. Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

It is normal to get up occasionally during the night to go to the bathroom. As urologist Kelly Casperson explains Men’s health, it is normal to urinate about once a night. And to clarify: “Two trips to the toilet a night are acceptable from the age of 65. Because, the older we get, the more nocturnal urine production increases.

Consult a doctor

On the other hand, in a young person, a frequent need to urinate or a burning sensation while urinating are reasons for consultation. Indeed, it can be a sign of a urinary incontinence problem or illness such as diabetes, urinary tract or kidney infections, prostate problems or heart failure. Mental disorders such as anxiety or stress can also cause the need to urinate.