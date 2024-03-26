According to 60 million consumers, this mayonnaise is the worst

Like ketchup and barbecue sauce, mayonnaise is one of those products that is harmful to your health. In fact, their amounts often exceed the recommended threshold for children’s nutrition. Made up of salt and fat, they are also the cause of certain chronic diseases including diabetes, hypertension and cancer. Recent analyzes of 60 million consumers have revealed the potential dangers of certain brands of mayonnaise. Know which items should be avoided completely.

What is the worst commercial mayonnaise?

On the issue of mayonnaise testing, the experts were clear. “It is made of a liquid mixture with vinegar and egg yolk. Ideally, it is seasoned with a touch of mustard. The oil used in industrial cooking traditionally comes from sunflower, but more and more often, manufacturers are offering emulsions with rapeseed oil. It has a good ratio of omega-3/omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids. If our diet is often rich in omega-6, it lacks omega-3, which helps fight cardiovascular diseases., they described. A consumer association then evaluated about fifty cold sauces. and, Scores range from 5.5 to 16.5/20.

60 million customers start the answer

Mayonnaise is loved as much for its taste as for its ingredients: salt, sugar and fat. Unfortunately, these ingredients are harmful to your health. For a 20 gram portion of mayonnaise, we get between 14 and 16 grams of lipids.. “Of the 15 mayonnaises tested by 60 million, 5 received the worst ratings at this point.“, underlines the consumer association. Among those to avoid, experts cite Cora brand whipped mayonnaise, Hellmann-S Real mayonnaise, Carrefour Bio Dijon mustard mayonnaise and Monoprix light mayonnaise.

What is the best mayonnaise?

Low-fat mayonnaise, for its part, is hardly more interesting Because their caloric load is divisible by three. enough to severely affect product quality. Camille Dorios, a member of the Foodwatch Association, confirmed this in a survey of 60 million consumers. ” Manufacturers remove the fat, but dilute the mayonnaise with water. And because the result is soft, they add salt and sugar.” he says.

Low-fat sauces are not necessarily the healthiest

Therefore, when mayonnaise contains less oil, these alternatives are less preserved. This is why manufacturers add preservatives. “Monoprix Light Dijon Mustard Mayonnaise and Casino Light Mayonnaise contain no less than ten additives!“, sure. 60 million consumers. In short, it is recommended to choose traditional mayonnaise, but consume in moderation.