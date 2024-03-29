A young Cuban whose barber shop was burned down in Hialeah speaks out

Jeryl Esquivel, Owner A barber shop burned down in Hialeah last FridayThe incident is denied to be the result of the evening “War Between Children”And assures that he owes nothing to the two people involved in the attack against his establishment.

The owner of the establishment says there was no problem from his perspective, but the truth is that the business had only been open in Hialeah for a month and was already thriving.

“This was my seat, the first to be able to welcome customers, children. I at least imagined that the business would burn like that,” he explained in statements to journalist Eduardo “Usnaby” Rodriguez. Telemundo 51.

He confirmed that he had indeed worked at another barbershop in Hialeah in the past Cuban Miguel Reyes Jr. (38 years old), who is now in prison Alberto Gonzalez (56), who remains a fugitive from justice, is charged with arson.

“He tells me to come here and I will give you a job, because he knew that I have always been a loyal, hardworking, compliant person.”Explained Esquivel, who affirms that everything ended when he decided to open his own business.

“I don’t owe him anything. “I just wanted to start my business with my brother.”He noted in reference to the end of his employment relationship with Reyes after three years of working at his hair salon.

“There has never been a war between a thousand, nor will there ever be a war between barbers. It is just a struggle towards this business and I don’t know the reasons, he asserted.

To a reporter’s suggestion whether jealousy could be the alleged trigger, he said he didn’t believe it.

“I know I’m no match for him. All barbers, whether we have a shop or not, have our own style and way of working towards our clients. I don’t see it as a competition one way or the other.”he concluded.

Jeryl Esquivel explained that the eight people who work with him are currently eking out a living in other jobs, both in transportation and construction.

“It hurts them the way they are desperate because I don’t even know how long this might take,” he said of the future reopening of the premises.

Jeryl Esquival opened an account on the collection platform GoFundMe To raise funds to help purchase work equipment lost during the fire and to be able to refurbish and re-open the premises. Since the note closed, with a goal of $20,000, he has managed to raise 5,165.

“I am eternally grateful to you. “I see it as a new beginning and this blossoms again,” he said of the 77 people who have donated so far.

While raising the necessary funds for this cause, Jariel Esquivel has decided to continue serving his clients at home.

“I can’t stop, I wasn’t taught by a weakling, I was taught by a mother who fought cancer for 16 years. Can you believe it? If my mother died in my arms and I had to carry on… I’m not an option, I have to carry on. This was his dream.He concluded with an emotional reference to his mother.

Ring camera footage captured the moment Miguel Reyes Jr. and Alberto Gonzalez attacked. Fresh Parras Barber Shop Just after three o’clock last Friday morning.

In the video – aired by America TV– It was possible to see how Reyes, with his face covered and wearing gloves, broke the windows of the establishment with a wrench, while another person, with his face covered, threw Molotov cocktails into the establishment.

“I cut myself, Alber!” Reyes is heard saying the moments before his colleague told him to move forward to start the incendiary weapon.

After the assault on the premises, the two fled in a car from the premises, which is located at First Avenue and 49th Street in West Hialeah.

If caught, Alberto Gonzalez will face the same charges as Miguel Reyes, who appeared in court last Saturday. Charged with three felonies, including robbery and first-degree arson.

During the hearing, Judge Mindy S. Glazer said the trespassing charge carries a sentence of life in prison.

In response to the State Attorney’s request, The judge granted preventive detention for the accused and denied him bail on the two main charges. Additionally, an order was issued to restrain the suspect from both the scene and the victim.

A $7,500 bond was imposed on the charge related to the destructive device used in the fire — which was a Molotov cocktail.

However furniture, ceilings, walls and windows Fresh Parras Barber Shop As they were gutted, the immediate response of firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other premises.

Workers from other businesses in the building where the barbershop is located continue to be frustrated after what happened.