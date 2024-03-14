A whimsical photo posted by Kate Beckinsale from her hospital bed, with an XXL bow in her hair

Kate Beckinsale shared some photos from her hospital bed.

Instagram @katebeckinsale



No Oscar party for Kate Beckinsale: The actress posted a selfie in her hospital room in her stories.

If all of Hollywood shows up in Los Angeles on Oscar night, one personality is missing. Kate Beckinsale was thus absent from subscribers and for good reason: she is hospitalized as shown in her various Instagram stories. Indeed, the actress has shared photos taken from her hospital bed. We find her there in a blouse, her face barely made up and her hair in a huge black bow. The latter creates a real discrepancy with the decor.

With drawn features, Kate Beckinsale looks vulnerable in another photo.

Instagram @katebeckinsale



The actress did not specify what health issues she was suffering from but a close-up of her face showed that she was weak and tired. In a post to celebrate Mother’s Day, she wrote to her mum: “Thank you for loving and supporting us when it’s bad… and trying to make sure there are still things that aren’t. And for our dogs when we can’t.” Caring and leading us to remember the happy things when we can’t. And come and sit with us when we’re sick…”

Kate Beckinsale suffered the loss of her stepfather Roy last January. But also suffer from various health problems during their life. She actually stated that she suffered from anorexia at the age of 15, which she specifically attributed to the death of her father when she was only 4 years old. Daily Mail. In 2019, she was hospitalized due to a very painful cyst.

The actress has not yet spoken about the reasons for this new hospitalization but is not distracted by her hair habit: her black bow that she wears, certainly crooked, but against all odds (problems).