Health

A warning from Dr Yannick Gildo

Photo of Admin Admin55 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Reserved for subscribers

Putting down your smartphone for an extra hour every day is not necessarily what you might imagine.
Maria Korniva / stock.adobe.com

Smartphones are a real health hazard. And this has nothing to do with waves, a priori having no effect on the brain. A doctor at Brest University Hospital has asked to reduce consumption by one hour per day.

Are you reading this article on your smartphone? Do you carry your favorite series in your pocket? Are you constantly scrolling through social media? If so, you are putting your health at risk. Indeed, the smartphone has become our worst enemy, if we are to believe Doctor Yannick Guilloteau, sports doctor of Chu de Brest and author of the book “The Smartphone Kills” published by Baudelaire. Why this catchy title? “Because every minute spent on our smartphones, It’s…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 89% left to discover.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? Enter

The editorial team advises you

“Why does the phone ring”: A warning from Dr Yannick Gilodeau

Subscribe

Subscribe

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin55 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

60 million consumers advise against these 4 jam brands, it’s the worst – Tuxboard

January 21, 2024

This very specific physical activity is very effective in cases of hypertension

2 weeks ago

She will have lifelong diarrhea from this weight loss drug – Tuxbord

January 15, 2024

Why You Need to Start Journaling for Anxiety

January 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button