A victorious NATO and a resurgent Ukrainian military

Have you missed the latest war in Ukraine? 20 minutes Takes stock for you every evening at 7:30pm. Between strong announcements, progress on the front and battle results, here are the highlights of the day.

Fact of the day

Sweden’s accession to NATO marks a “historic” event with the country’s flag being raised at the alliance’s headquarters this Monday afternoon. It shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “failed” in his attempt to weaken NATO, its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday. “When President Putin launched the invasion (of Ukraine) two years ago, he wanted less NATO and more control over his neighbors. He wanted to destroy Ukraine as a sovereign state, but he failed,” he said. “NATO is bigger. And strong,” he added during a press briefing with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson at the organization’s headquarters in Brussels.

“Sweden’s accession shows once again that NATO’s door is open. Every nation has the right to choose its own path,” added Jens Stoltenberg, for states wishing to one day join the alliance. For now, Ukraine, but also Bosnia-Herzegovina and Georgia, are officially candidates.

Today’s statement

” This is a film that shows the truth about Russian terrorism »

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the sentence this Monday after the documentary won an Oscar. 20 days in Mariupol, was filmed during the siege of this Ukrainian city by the Russian army in spring 2022. “I would like to thank the team that worked on this film and that won such an important Oscar, which allows us to speak loud and clear about Russia’s war against Ukraine,” the Ukrainian president said. “Truth conquers all,” he added. The film won the Oscar for “Best Documentary”, adding to a string of international awards including the Pulitzer and BAFTA, equivalent to the British Caesars.

Number of days

0 cents This is the amount that Donald Trump would consider paying Ukraine to help in its conflict with Russia, if the American billionaire was re-elected president next fall, according to statements by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is returning to the United States. “He has a very clear vision, which is hard to disagree with. He says this: First of all, he will not give a single cent to the war between Ukraine and Russia” if he returns to the White House, the Hungarian nationalist leader said on public channel M1 on Sunday evening.

“If the Americans don’t pay, the Europeans won’t be able to finance this war alone. And so the war will end” because “it’s clear that Ukraine can’t get out of this on its own,” he added.

Attitude

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that “Russia’s progress has been halted” and that the situation was “very good”, contradicting many recent assessments of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine. “I can give you the latest information: the situation is much better compared to the last three months,” he assured in an interview with French television channel BFMTV and a daily newspaper. the world.

The Russian advance “continued in the east of the country, today our command, our troops have stopped (it), he estimated. “More than 1,000 kilometers” of defensive lines have been built or are under construction on the front in Ukraine, the Ukrainian president also said during the visit on Monday. declared.