Turkish “5th generation” Kan fighter jet takes first flight

Launched in 2010, the TF-X program (now known as “Kan”) is to develop the so-called 5th generation fighter aircraft to replace the Turkish Air Force’s F-16C/D and ensure that Turkey can strengthen its strength. arms industry.

Nine years later, and after establishing partnerships with British BAE Systems and Rolls Royce to develop it, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) took advantage of the 2019 edition of the Aeronautics and Space Show du Bourget to unveil a scale. Model of TF-X/Kaan.

At the time, the Turkish manufacturer specified that the aircraft would be an air superiority aircraft equipped with an active antenna radar (AESA), capable of flying at a speed of Mach 2 at an altitude of 55,000 feet (17,000 m).

Apparently, TAI didn’t waste his time. On 21 February, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that, with test pilot Barbaros Demirbas at the controls, Kahn had just taken off from Murted Airbase for its first 13-minute flight, during which it reached an altitude of 8000 feet and a speed of 230 knots.

“Today we experienced another proud day for Turkey’s defense industry. Our national Kan fighter jet successfully completed its maiden flight,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Note that Cannes’ inaugural flight was supposed to take place last December. But for reasons unclear, it was eventually postponed to a later date.

According to details provided by the Turkish press, the ear should be able to “cooperate with other platforms”, such as drones, conduct “air-to-air combat with new generation weapons” and carry out “accurate strikes from internal weapons bays”. ”

For the moment, Cannes is powered by two American-designed General Electric F110 reactors. But this is only temporary as there is a question of equipping it with locally designed engines as part of the partnership between Kale Group and Rolls Royce.

In any case, Kan’s first flight brings Turkey into the club of countries capable of designing so-called 5th generation fighter jets. America, China and Russia are already part of the club. South Korea may be up there with the KF-21 Boramae… but the device cannot be considered stealth due to the lack of a grip to carry weapons.

