Very soon, owners of these cars will no longer be able to drive in this region

Time to check what year your car is. For thousands of motorists, it will soon become impossible to travel with certain vehicles in the region.

With the Mobility Orientation Act of 2019, J A low emission zone design is required, some cities such as Grenoble, Aix-Marseille, Lyon and Strasbourg have also been forced to ban the circulation of vehicles deemed too polluted and old. when During the day, on weekdays, except public holidays, between 8 am and 8 pm, between 8 pm and 8 am and on weekends. A little annoying to get to work… In 2025, one wants a very specific region Block access to Crit’Air 3 vehicles. Showed an ambition.

On January 1, 2025, all Crit’air 3 vehicles (diesel before 2011 and gasoline before 2006) will be banned from plying French territory. If, for example, your car is a Peugeot 206 S16 GTI, Renault Twingo 1 or Renault Scenic, you are undoubtedly worried! Faced with the upcoming ban, which will force motorists to switch cars or take public transport, state and local authorities have offered aid, zero-interest loans and even liberation. Thus, mobility inclusion parking card holders (ex-disabled), classic vehicle holders, holders of a valid civil protection association or a car used infrequently will be able to drive without problem.

On the other hand, if you enter the ZFE zone, it may cost you because you will be infringing: from 68 euros for classic and light cars 135 euros for heavy goods vehicles, coaches and coaches.

Also read

A region, from 2022, is fighting to implement these environmental anti-pollution measures. Perhaps three years later, it is the greater Paris metropolis – which concerns 131 municipalities and 7.2 million inhabitants – that must implement this ban next year. It seems well-motivated to reject 700,000 Crit’Air 3 vehicles within its ZFE (Low Emission Zone) perimeter.

An ambitious promise, but the Greater Paris Metropolis will have to redouble its efforts on vehicle inspections if it wants to maintain its ambition to have a 100% clean vehicle fleet by 2030!