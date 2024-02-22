Joe Biden insults Putin while talking about nuclear threat; He called him a “mad son of a bitch.”

02/21/2024



American President, Joe BidenCalled his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “crazy son of a bitch” at a public fundraiser in California on Wednesday.

“We have that guy a crazy son of a bitch like Putin, and others, and “We always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate.”Biden said in a brief speech at an event attended by a small group of reporters in San Francisco.

In English, Biden used the three letters “SOB”, short for “son of a bitch”, An insult that can be translated as “son of a bitch” in Spanish.

Biden’s outburst of harsh language follows other occasions In which he called the Russian president a “butcher” and a “war criminal”.Who ordered the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Biden has said the United States will make an announcement on Friday A package of new and stronger sanctions against Russia for the death in prison of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Above, hours later he claimed cancellation Student debts of “nearly 4 million Americans”. and announced new amnesty measures.

“Many Americans still are “Carrying Unsustainable Debt in Exchange for a University Degree”Re-election candidate Biden offered his condolences during a speech in California.

Student debts

According to the US administration, Biden A total of 138 billion dollars of loans have been sanctioned Study for about 3.9 million Americans since he entered the White House in 2021, after winning the election thanks to the youth vote.

The 81-year-old Democrat promised to do more, with a plan that would have canceled several hundred billion dollars in debt, but the Supreme Court, made up of a majority of conservative justices, rejected it.

As a result, Biden had to content himself with adopting about twenty more modest measures.

The move announced on Wednesday will benefit some borrowers who already have one They have paid for ten years and borrowed a maximum of $12,000.

The White House estimates the move will cancel $1.2 billion in debt and benefit 153,000 people, who will receive an email signed by the president.

The Democrat’s campaign team is trying to gain the sympathy of young people, as long as there is little enthusiasm for their candidacy.

On Wednesday, he relayed a message from Florida’s young congressman, Maxwell Frost. “The president’s actions on student debt stand in stark contrast to Trump, who spent his entire time in office helping to complete efforts to help borrowers,” he said.

A survey was published on Wednesday Quinnipiac University ranks Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump tied in voting intentions among 18- to 34-year-olds (47% for the former, 45% for the latter).

The poll also suggests that Democrats would be even less popular than their conservative rivals in this age group: 30% favorable opinions for Joe Biden and 39% for Donald Trump.