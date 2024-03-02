A study shows disparity in survival with France

For the first time, a study on the survival of people with cancer in Reunion between 2008 and 2018 has been published, the result of a collaboration between the National Cancer Institute, Public Health France, the Francim Network and the Hospices Civilians of Lyon. This research, aligned with the objectives of the ten-year cancer control strategy 2021-2030, provides an unprecedented panorama of survival between 1 and 5 years after diagnosis of ten common types of cancer on the island, revealing significant disparities compared to the metropolis. “compared with Mainland France does not, by one value, reflect the disparities that exist between departments. Some of them, depending on location, may have survival rates equal to or even lower than those of ultra-marine regions. ARS specifies.

An analysis based on data from the General Cancer Registry of Reunion Island showed considerable variability in survival depending on the type of cancer, with some locations showing significantly lower survival rates than those seen in mainland France. This is the case for cancers of the “lip-mouth-pharynx” complex, colon, rectum and anus, breast, uterus, prostate and “multiple myelomas and plasmacytomas”. The most marked differences.

This essential data will be able to inform local public health actions, as part of the implementation of Reunion Island’s 2023 – 2033 Regional Health Program and underline the importance of an approach tailored to the island’s specificities to improve cancer survival. Patients.

The fight against cancer in Reunion Island faces certain challenges. Health authorities must now address difficulties such as low participation in organized screening, more difficult access to care, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and disadvantaged socio-economic conditions, all of which factors negatively affect patient survival.

This report will form a critical basis for the adjustment of health policies aimed at reducing the disparities in the face of cancer in Reunion Island, by addressing the roots of the observed disparities and improving access and quality of oncological care.

