A sawfish jumps out of the water and attacks a dog on a beach in Miami

inside Miami BeachAn unexpected protagonist emerged from the water and surprised a group of friends who were walking their dog along the beach.

a Wooden fish (scientific name Pristis Pristis), also known as Small toothed sawfishThe tranquility of the shore erupted and behaved abnormally, trying to attack the domestic animals.

The dogs, fortunately, managed to quickly avoid the fish, while it maintained its defiant attitude, which caused surprise and concern among witnesses who captured the moment on video.

This video went viral after being shared on the account of Lifestyle Miami InstagramWhere they highlighted that the event was of particular interest because Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has reported at least 20 smalltooth sawfish kills in the Lower Keys area.

The cause of death is not yet known. FWC is coordinating with various partners to analyze the samples and determine the factors behind this chain of events.

They coordinate the recovery of dead fish carcasses, also based on reports made by the public to the Fish Hotline: 844-4SAWFISH or email sawfish@myfwc.com.

Collected samples are sent to the FWC’s Fish Health Group for evaluation, to better understand the situation and figure out how to treat it to save this threatened species.

below Endangered Species Act, any interaction that could cause harm to the saws is illegal, including their capture, harm, harassment or death. Those who accidentally catch a specimen should follow safe handling guidelines to ensure rapid release without damage.

The FWC is investigating reports of unusual sawdust like spinning and spinning movements in the South Florida region, the reason behind such actions is not yet known.

He Wooden fish It is a majestic species that can reach up to 656 cm length and arrives Weight about 590 kg. It prefers the waters of the western Atlantic, from the Gulf of Mexico to Brazil, and adapts to both brackish and freshwater environments.

This incident, beyond the initial shock, emphasizes the need for greater awareness of the conservation of these creatures and underlines the continued efforts to understand and Protect marine life On our beaches.

Source link

