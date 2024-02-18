USA

A Venezuelan woman with Down syndrome will be honored in Los Angeles for the success of her venture

Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 58 1 minute read

Courtesy

Stephanie Bettania Contreras Sarramera has marked March 9 in her calendar as a truly special date. She is the luxury guest at the Down Syndrome Association of Los Angeles, United States that day. It will recognize her for her work as an entrepreneur.

By Chronicles of Chile

Born in Caracas, Stephanie now calls Los Angeles home. In this city he has a close relationship with his family, especially his sister Eliana.

The association’s page defines it as:

“Stephanie is a resourceful and loving person who brings so much joy to her family. “He is a triple threat who enjoys singing, dancing and acting as well as other artistic activities with the Born to Act players,” it reads.

Educated in Venezuela, Stephanie trained in administration and worked in a preschool for nine years. He also worked on his culinary skills at Colegio La Castellana for several years.

Stephanie was inspired to make desserts after she didn’t get a callback on a job interview in the United States. She leveraged her joy for baking and her desire to satisfy customers to launch her business in 2023, creating artisan desserts.

Read more in Chronicles of Chile

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 58 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

They warn that 80% of the Hamas terror group’s tunnel network in Gaza remains intact.

3 weeks ago

Putin confirms he has ‘no interest’ in invading Poland or Latvia

2 weeks ago

Following Cedena’s warning, Mexico agrees with the US to investigate the seizure of weapons from the US military.

4 weeks ago

Netanyahu: Unusual confrontation between US and Israel after Israeli prime minister’s public rejection of future Palestinian state

January 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button