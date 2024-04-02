A saliva test to detect endometriosis is planned for 2025

The Minister of Health announced the availability and reimbursement of saliva testing in 2025

The Minister for Labour, Health and Solidarity, Catherine Vautrin, announced on Thursday that the government is targeting the year. 2025 for provision and reimbursement of saliva testing to detect endometriosis. Between 10,000 to 20,000 women should avail this compensation.

Accreditation by a higher authority of health is required

“This is our objective, but it needs final recognition by the higher authority for health,” the health minister said on France 2. Before getting the French test from the Zweig company, which according to the minister costs about 1,000 €, we must wait for the results of a new clinical study involving 3,000 women. “After this campaign, the government will be able to allocate a budget that will allow 10,000 or 20,000 women of tomorrow to benefit from reimbursed tests,” she added.

The ENDOmind Association welcomes this progress but underestimates the need

One of the main associations of patients with endometriosis, ENDOmind, thanks to the reimbursement of the test, welcomes the possibility for French women to benefit from this French innovation.But the figures for the 10,000 to 20,000 tests planned for 2024 and the 10,000 to 20,000 tests planned for 2024 highlight a dramatic underestimation.

Endometriosis, a little-known disease that affects many women

Endometriosis is a chronic disease that affects approx One in ten women of childbearing age. It is characterized by the presence of endometrial tissue (the tissue that lines the uterus) outside the uterus. The most common symptoms are severe pain during periods, pain during sex and fertility problems. Endometriosis can be difficult to diagnose because symptoms vary from woman to woman and can be confused with other disorders.

A saliva test developed by the Zweig company promises to provide a quick and non-invasive means of detecting endometriosis, which could provide better access to care for women with the condition.

A key issue for women’s health and medical research

Management of endometriosis is a major issue for women’s health. In fact, it is estimated About 180 million Number of women affected by this condition in the world.

The appearance of a saliva test capable of improving the early detection of endometriosis represents an important advance for patients and medical research. The hopes raised by this French innovation attest to the dynamism and excellence of our country in terms of research in the field of women’s health.

Continued research and development efforts for saliva testing

In order to be able to offer saliva testing to patients and be reimbursed by social security, it is important that the research teams continue their work and obtain the necessary accreditations from the highest authority for health.

With this perspective for 2025, the French government is showing its desire to support innovations in the health sector and help improve the care of women suffering from endometriosis. However, there is still a long way to go, especially to meet the growing needs of concerned women and ensure optimum accessibility of saliva testing for all.