This game helps you lose belly fat after 50 years

At the age of 54, Jennifer Lopez continues to be an inspiration to many women around the world with her toned figure and perfect curves. But what is its secret to display Concrete ABS In all circumstances?

In addition to intensive physical activity, this is Selected exercises By singing that helps in improving one’s metabolism. Ladies, no need to spend hours in the gym. By effectively targeting areas of your body to rework, you can too Get rid of belly fat After just a few sessions. Here’s a must-have game to integrate into your routine now.

The most effective exercise to target belly fat after 50

After the age of fifty, getting rid of belly fat becomes more and more difficult. And this accumulation of fat can happen A real obstacle in your daily life. Unfortunately, after trying various activities, you will find that this stubborn fat refuses to go away. Don’t despair! According to Rafael Gruman, a nutrition expert, sport will emerge as one of the solutions to your problem.

According to a dietitian who spoke in the column of Journal des Femmes: “We can, for example, chew the belly button Thanks to Pilates ». Indeed, this sport, often neglected, offers real benefits for weight loss. When you practice Pilates, the abdominal muscles are constantly being used. This activity, both gentle and intense, stimulates metabolism, increases energy expenditure and thus promotes fat burning. Even at rest.

What other sports are recommended for losing belly fat after 50?

If you want to combine this sport with other physical activity altogether, other sports are also strongly recommended for reducing belly fat. Like Pilates, Yoga It is the ideal companion for effective removal of belly fat. Without hurting your joints. The exercises he prescribes make heavy use of the abdominal muscles. Which is ideal for sculpting the silhouette and smoothing out any potential bulges. For people suffering from joint pain, Chair yoga Can be a good alternative to traditional method.

Another option to lose ugly pounds: to swim. Irrespective of age, this sport is perfect for melting fat around the belly. By combining cardio and muscle strengthening, the latter allows you to slim down gently and effortlessly. Same for me bike. This activity will help you lose your love handles while protecting your joints.

Why is it so hard to lose belly fat after 50?

The Hormonal changes Age-related represents one of the main factors that influence the distribution of body fat, along with a significant decrease in the levels of hormones such as estrogen and testosterone. This reduction can promote a redistribution of fat towards the abdominal region, which increases the risk of weight gain around this area.

At the same time, metabolism slows down with age. So fat burning is slower and leads to increased accumulation of adipose tissue. Especially around the stomach area. In addition, less active lifestyle habits and Decreased muscle mass This also contributes to the tendency to gain weight.