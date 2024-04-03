A cardiologist tried on appeal for rape and sexual assault on young patients

A patient, aged 21 at the time, accused him of raping her during a consultation in October 2018, in the liberal practice he had opened a few months earlier, parallel to his activities at Pontivy Hospital. The doctor allegedly injected him with a fast-acting sedative and hypnotic product (midazolam). The victim then had a “black hole” during which Daniel M’Bay allegedly had sex with her. Scientific analyzes confirmed the presence of male DNA on the girl’s clothing, consistent with the doctor’s DNA, and the presence of very small amounts of midazolam in her blood.

“I await acquittal”

Another patient, aged 24 at the time of the incident, later denounced the sexual assault, which occurred during a consultation at Pontivy Hospital in 2017, following a “blood-thinning” injection, according to the doctor. A third patient, who had also been his secretary after class when she was a high school student, eventually reported the sexual assault in his office. She was 18 years old.

Some patients interviewed by the investigators also reported inappropriate words or “gross perverted” attitudes during the consultation, when he, for example, called one of them “Miss World” or invited another to a restaurant on prescription.

The accused, born in Congo and a father of six children, denies all the facts with which he is accused and had a “consensual” relationship with the patient he accused of raping. “I expect an acquittal or a reduced sentence from this appeal trial,” he declared in court, wrapped in a brown fleece and speaking very quietly.