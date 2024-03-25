Opponent Bassirou Diomaye Faye well lead – Liberation

The anti-establishment candidate of the Pastef party, who was released from prison ten days ago, is clearly ahead of his competitors, according to early trends. The Power camp, however, disputes his victory in the first round.

Basirou Diomei Faye’s tour de force is taking shape. According to the first estimates reported by the Senegalese press on Sunday evening, the main opposition candidate is one step ahead of all his opponents and especially Amadou Baa, the designated heir to outgoing President Mackie Sale. From there to winning the presidential election in the first round? This is unheard of for a competitor. At 44, the candidate of the Senegalese party African Patriots for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (PASTEF) embodies radical renewal. The former trade unionist, corruption slayer, sovereignist, anti-establishment, sometimes with populist tendencies, projects a rupture not only with the ruling party, but with the entire Senegalese political class.

From the first results displayed at the polling stations in Dakar – the same for those living in the diaspora – the gap between Basirou Diomey Faye and his competitors appears to be huge. Results from most major urban centers also put it well ahead. However, for the first time, in 2024, Senegal will have more urban residents than rural residents. Even in some regions traditionally favored for incumbency, the Pastef candidate seems to be holding up well. No significant incidents were reported during the voting process, in keeping with the well-established democratic tradition that Senegalese pride themselves on.

In the capital, the supporters of Pastef do not have the discretion of journalists: from 8 pm, Dakar exploded with joy, like the whistle at the final of the Football World Cup. Incessant horn blasts, wild races through the streets, vuvuzelas, chants and even improvised fireworks salute the victory of “Diomaye”. At midnight, seven candidates had already congratulated Basirou Dimaye Faye on his victory.

But his main opponent fights with the idea of ​​victory in the first round. “Considering the results recorded by our expert teams, we will definitely, at worst, be in the second round pair”, on Pastef” handle”. Until early morning, Senegalese radio and television read the full results from each of the 16,000 polling stations at home and abroad without collating them. Official results should not be known for several days.

Basirou Dimaye Faye’s hair-raising destiny. In the event of a certain victory, the man who would become Senegal’s fifth president was still in prison ten days ago. Prosecuted for eleven months – but never tried – for “Contempt of Court and defamation of constituted body”, The candidate was released at the last minute thanks to an amnesty law passed by parliament, while his mentor was Osman Sonko. The charismatic Sonko, six years his senior, is undoubtedly the true leader of Pastef, beloved by Senegal’s youth. Diomey, for his part, until the beginning of the year was the party’s shadow man, an organizer, an intellectual, little known to the general public. But in January, the Constitutional Council rejected Sonko’s candidacy due to a two-year prison sentence in an ethics case. His right-hand man was chosen as the party’s surrogate candidate.

“Plan B” worked beyond all expectations. After their release from prison, the two men campaigned vigorously across Senegal, attracting an impressive crowd of young supporters in their wake. Tonight they seem to be on the doorstep of power. If trends continue, Basirou Dimaye Faye will soon be in the presidential chair. What role will Osmane Sonko, the architect of this crazy victory, play? It will definitely not crumble. The PESTEF program provides for institutional reforms to create the position of Vice-President of the Republic. A seat that seems made for the man at the core of this revolution.

Article updated 1 hour ago With congratulations addressed to Bassirou Diomaye Faye by the seven candidates.

Updated at 2:45 am With the challenge of Amadou Bana campaigning for the victory of Bassirou Diaumey Faye in the first round.