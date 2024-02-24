A review of the only good recent episode of Black Mirror on Amazon

Less super-innovative than captivating

in are changing, the earth is dying. surprising? Not so much: this starting point from the IPCC report is a recurring figure in SF. Humanity must escape its environmentIn the same way Interstellar (from which we take sandstorms here), Elysium and many others.

Junior (the wonderful Paul Meskal) is called to be part of the Pioneers, due to the draw. Closer to the tide than the raffle. Except that we don’t follow his search for an orbital station, but the way he comes to grips with the imminence of his separation from his partner (Saoirse Ronan). With its nose at ground level rather than focusing on the stars, the film is less interested in its predecessors than in what it should have left.

Avatar, AI… are changing Harvest aside popular themes. His pitch is also not without excitement Some symbolic episodes of Black Mirror (My heart for lifeOne of the most attractive of the last batch, too Back soon in Season 2).

The plot is as follows Tight around the dynamic of almost closed doors Anti-spectacular. Sure, there are a few neat exteriors and a handful of futuristic shots, but most of the scenes take place in the heart of an isolated farm, between four walls plastered with faded wallpaper.

Except for a few faint figures in the background, the cast consists of two lovebirds and a man in charge of recruitment. Golden device for Highlight the talent of its artists : Backed by two artists in tune, Paul Meskel never misses an opportunity to deploy the extent of his palette before donning a skirt. Gladiator 2.

Intimate science fiction

This conceptual framework serves the psychological study of the couple. The prospect of a major departure forces Junior and Hein to reorganize, To unite or separate. And announcing a robotic version of an absent future is unlikely to ease this emotional turmoil.

By pulling the threads of his SF postulates, are changing Supports certain points through metaphor. Altered by the figure of the double, reality becomes uncertainquestion Finally The way we create ourselves individually, and (in part) as a couple. Direct confrontation, outspoken tact, cross-examination and the discovery of recordings are all opportunities… or to emphasize what is not being said.

A long wail of a violin

In the role of the disruptive third party, Aaron Pierre is pleasant and disturbing. in Establishing otherness in the heart of the couple, it creates a powerful disruption and outlines a ménage à trois with shifting interactions. Magnetized by the chemistry of its actors, the camera takes time to scrutinize their faces and their silences.

This results in certain sluggishness, A warm atmosphere shrouded in melancholy layers. If this rhythm can unsettle those imagining a thrilling space adventure, it maintains a delicious confusion that keeps us, like the characters, always a breath away from losing our footing.

The Replacements (also called Foi) is available on Amazon Prime Video from January 5, 2024