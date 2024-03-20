Difficulty swallowing food can be a sign of dementia

While certain symptoms associated with dementia are well recognized by the general public, others are less well known. As the World Health Organization (WHO) reminds us, certain signs of dementia are: forgetting recent events, misplacing things, getting lost, disorienting in familiar places, losing track of time, having difficulty solving problems or having difficulty making decisions. Following conversations or finding words etc.

In an interview with Express, Dr Ahmad Khundkar shared the physical warning signs of dementia. Indeed, it has been shown that difficulty swallowing during meals can be an early indicator of the onset of dementia. “An unusual physical sign of dementia is dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing. This is caused by damage to areas of the brain responsible for movement and coordination, including those that control the swallowing reflex.“

“People with dementia may experience muscle weakness, coordination problems, and loss of sensation in the throat, leading to difficulty swallowing.“, details Dr. Khundkar. He explains that patients can suffer from compulsive chewing. Dysphagia can lead to weight loss and dehydration.

Decreased quality of life

“As dementia progresses, difficulty swallowing (called dysphagia) becomes more common, although it varies from person to person. These difficulties may include persistent chewing or retention of food in the mouth“, adds the Alzheimer’s Society.

The United Kingdom public health system reminds that dysphagia is not without risk: “There are risks associated with dysphagia, including aspiration (food goes into the lungs), choking, poor nutrition, and reduced quality of life.“