LEC Spring Split: Key Week 2 in LEC, Which Matches Can’t Be Missed?

Day 1: KC vs RGE

This could be an end of day meeting A turning point in this spring split for both teams.

For Rog, it is important to win this Saturday. The team already has its back against the wall with a score of 0 wins in 3 losses. Thugs are the only ones in the league who didn’t win a game last week. So a win against KC will do them the most good. This will allow them To stay close to other teams in the rankings.

Another important factor to consider: Carmine Corp is a direct competitor in the playoff race.

Even if carmine is better, defeating the disease will do two things:

Beat the opponent directly to qualify for the playoffs (Putting Rogue in 0-4 would be a very good thing for Blue Wall)

If done correctly, it will confirm the progress made between the Winter Split and the Spring Split.

It is also A question of dynamics for both teams. We saw it for Carmine during the Winter Split, The losing streak was an important factor in the team’s performance. While not under pressure for long (during the last 2 matches), the team played with more confidence, more relaxed, A win will put them in good stead for the rest of the competition. For Thug, killing Carmine will allow her to escape the vicious circle she’s been in for weeks.

Day 2: FNC vs G2

A great European classic. A battle between two of the league’s most successful formations European by its composition.

right now, Both teams are part of the European top. Even if G2 is given heavy favorites in this meeting, we can expect to see a good matchup between the two.

For G2, this is Once again confirm that it is above Europe, And there is no one to challenge him.

For Fnatic, The aim is to show that the team can cope with the best training in Europe, And she is one of the favorites for the title in a few weeks. BDS is in trouble, and Mad is not at its best. Fnatic is one of the few teams that can do this.

The duel in the jungle between Razork and Yeek is the most exciting on paper. It’s simple, these are two of the best junglers in Europe. It will be interesting to see how that will affect the game, and especially the other hype point of this match: the botlane. The duel, Noah/Jun vs Hans Sama/Mikix is ​​the best in Europe.

At Bo1, everything is possible, We expect a great meeting between the two top teams that doesn’t end in a huge stomp.

Day 3: VIT vs FNC

We could have picked a duel between SK and KC, but the final choice falls on Vitality vs Fnatic.

At this moment, the vitality is playing well, And it’s nice to see. Despite the slip in the draft against SK, Vitality is in good shape. On the other hand, Fnatic is also, June integration takes more and more time and the overall level of the team begins to rise (even if it is a slip against heathens).

We saw it during last week’s matches, Both teams can offer us some very good things, as well as some not so good things. We obviously hope to land on the right side of the coin. If that’s the case next Monday, we’re going to have a great League of Legends matchup between two good teams.

A duel in the midlane between Vetheo and Humanoid is very exciting. We’re also hoping for some craziness on Hylisang’s part against his former team.

This match has special importance for vitality, because In the event of a victory against Fnatic, we can hope for good things for the rest of the Spring Split. This result can punctuate a very good week for vitality.