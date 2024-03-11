A papal envoy was summoned to Kiev, according to Zelensky the Russian advance was halted

► Ukraine summoned the Vatican’s ambassador to the country

Ukraine summoned the Vatican’s ambassador to the country on Monday, March 11, to protest Pope Francis’ statements, who called on Kiev on Saturday. “Courage to raise the white flag and negotiate” with Moscow.

“Vishvaldas Kulbokus was informed that Ukraine was disappointed by the pontiff’s words about the ‘white flag’ and the need to ‘show courage and negotiate’ with the aggressor”.The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In an interview on public television RTS, broadcast since early February and on Saturday, Pope Francis questioned the situation in Ukraine, and told Kiev that “It’s a shame to negotiate before things get worse”.

► Russian advance “stopped”, says Volodymyr Zelensky

“Russia’s Advances Halted” And the situation is “better” On the front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky contradicted many recent assessments of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

“I can give you the latest information: the situation is much better compared to the last three months”He gave the assurance in an interview with French television channel BFMTV and a daily newspaper the world. Russian advance “It was continuing in the east of the country, today our command, our troops stopped it”He guessed.

“Over 1,000 Kilometers” Defensive lines are being built or being built on the front in Ukraine, the Ukrainian president mentioned “Three Lines of Defense” from the begining “built” In the east, south and north of the country “As long as Ukraine holds, French troops can remain on French territory”He also declared, when requested to send “Technical Staff” for “Co-Production” Caesar cannons and “training”.

► German government criticizes Pope’s comments on Ukraine

The German government strongly criticized Pope Francis’ call on Saturday “Raise the White Flag” and begin negotiations to end the war in Ukraine two years after the start of the Russian invasion.

A spokesman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz said later “Pope’s opinion not shared”. “Ukraine opposes the aggressor, in this sense benefits from broad international support and acts within the framework of its right to defend itself enshrined in international law”he added.

“I don’t understand” Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock responded to the Pope’s statements a day earlier, during an interview on public channel ARD. “I think some things can only be understood if you see them for yourself.”added the minister, who has visited Kiev several times since the start of the war.

► Ukraine will “never” raise the white flag, answers Kev

Ukraine responded sharply to Pope Francis on Sunday, vowing not to “never” Confronting Russia in response to the Pope’s call “Courage to raise the white flag and negotiate”.

“Russian killers and executioners simply cannot penetrate Europe any further because they are repulsed by Ukrainians with weapons in their hands and under blue and yellow flags” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily video message.

Appreciating the role of Ukrainian military chaplains, he continued: “That’s where the church should be – with the people. And not 2,500 kilometers away, with a virtual mediator between those who want to live and those who want to destroy you.”Volodymyr Zelenskiy added, without pronouncing Pope Francis’ name.

► Emmanuel Macron in Ukraine “in the coming weeks”.

Emmanuel Macron should go to Ukraine “in the next week”, Elysee indicated on Sunday after a telephone interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The President of the Republic initially said that he would visit Ukraine in February, previously hinting that the visit would take place before mid-March.

There are two heads of state “Agreed to stay in close contact, especially regarding the visit of the President of the Republic of Ukraine, which should take place in the coming weeks”According to a press release from the French Presidency.

► Three drones were shot down in northwestern Russia on Sunday

The Russian military claimed to have shot down three Ukrainian drones in northwestern Russia on Sunday afternoon, several hundred kilometers from Ukraine, including near the major city of St. Petersburg.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had destroyed a drone over the Leningrad region, where Saint Petersburg is located more than 800 km from Ukraine.

The regional governor, Alexander Drozdenko, clarified in a telegram that the drone was destroyed near the village of Fornosovo, south of the former imperial capital, without damage or casualties.