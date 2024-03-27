A city in the United States suspended all police officers and residents don’t know why

The State Attorney’s Office is investigating all police officers in Ridgely, but citizens are upset that they have been left vulnerable to emergency situations.

In Maryland (United States), a small town called Ridgely Suspended its entire police department, in an unusual event that aroused curiosity across the country. The move, which concerned and surprised neighbors, is due to an investigation by state attorneys related to the conduct of police officers in their interventions with citizens.

The state attorney’s office is responsible for investigating cases of public misconduct, election fraud, and legal and ethical violations, but they did not provide detailed information to area residents. Ridgely Why did they suspend all the police officers, awakening the discontent of the citizens.

The community came to know about the strict measures through the website of Ridgely Police Department, which reports on investigations by prosecutors. In the statement, it was explained that agents will not receive their salaries during the process and there is no exception for committed officers.

“What is very worrying is that they did not communicate with us honestly and openly. Treat us with respect. We are mature, thoughtful and rational adults who deserve the truth,” he said CBS News Laura ClineA neighbor who expressed her discomfort at the prosecutor’s decision.

“They surprised us. “It makes you question the integrity of the people they are supposed to protect and serve,” he said. Holy JusticeSpa owner in Ridgely.

“It doesn’t add up. Everyone has doubts about what happened. We just want to know how and why,” said the citizen. Jennie Woowhose family owns a store.

David ChristRidgely’s chief operating officer, the agency, did not comment on request. ApA medium that tried to get basic data about the total number of agents suspended or what exactly led to this controversial decision.

According to officials of RidgelyThe coordination was done so that police officers from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office could attend emergencies in the community, although this did not alleviate the concerns of residents, who feared that the late arrival of agents could harm them.

The tough move sparked unease among residents, who demanded an explanation (AP).

Fox News He pointed out that this is not the first time the town has experienced issues and disputes with its police force. In 2018, was involved in the death of the head of the police department Anthony Blakein Greensboro.

On that occasion, the agents subdued Blake in a shootout. They threw him on the floor, shot him with a stun gun, and after handcuffing him, they sat on Blake’s body for 5 minutes.

An autopsy performed by the medical examiner’s office ruled that the man died of cardiac arrest. This led the family to sue the police officers involved for negligence, for which they received USD 100,000 and another USD 135,000 went to lawyers representing the family. Anton Black Justice Coalition.