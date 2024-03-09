Kim Jong-un oversaw a simulated artillery strike that had the potential to reach the South Korean capital.

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un (center) presides over an artillery firing drill involving large joint units of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) at an undisclosed location in North Korea. March 7, 2024 (published March 8, 2024). EFE/EPA/KCNA



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Observed and “guided” several artillery maneuvers with units With the ability to access “enemy capital”, With reference to the city of SeoulCapital of South Korea.

“The maneuver began with a demonstration of the firing power of long-range artillery subunits close to the border that put the enemy’s capital within their reach and completed an important war prevention mission.”The official North Korean news agency reported, KCNA.

This, conducted last Thursday, appears to be a response to the joint military maneuvers conducted by the United States and South Korea since last Monday under the name Freedom Shield.

He has already been condemned by South Korea, which has warned it will respond “overwhelmingly” to any “provocation,” according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. South Korea’s military has indicated that it has detected missile launchers and artillery maneuvers with self-propelled howitzers and shots toward the Yellow Sea, as well as blocking GPS signals that it also attributed to North Korea.

The maneuver, which aims to “enhance combat readiness and actual combat capability,” according to the agency KCNAThe moment that happens Seoul and Washington They conduct their great spring military exercises ‘Freedom Shield’It has been described by Pyongyang as a rehearsal for an invasion of its territory.

The Korean People’s Army conducts artillery firing drills, KCNA news agency reported via REUTERS

The North Korean military is believed to have long-range artillery units located near the western side of the border with South Korea that are technically capable of hitting points in the South’s capital, Seoul.

North Korea’s state news agency released about thirty photos today showing Kim visiting and mentoring senior officials such as soldiers. Pak Jong-chonThe Vice President of the Central Military Commission, the Minister of National Defense, Kang Sun-nam, or the Chief of the General Staff, Ri Yong-gil, during the tests and dozens of artillery pieces fired in concert on a beach.

Experts point out that the exercise probably took place on the beaches Yellow Sea (Called West Sea in both Koreas).

The artillery maneuver comes a day after Kim visited a military base in the country’s west and urged “intensification of war preparations” to stop the enemy.

Although North Korea has not carried out any weapons tests in recent weeks, the allies’ ‘Freedom Shield’ maneuvers come at a time marked by heightened hostility expressed by the regime, which recently declared the South its main enemy and the goal of reunification. was removed. of the Constitution.

This includes North Korea’s relationship with Moscow, in which it has transferred thousands of containers with military equipment such as artillery rounds or ballistic missiles that the Russian military has used against Ukraine.

South Korea’s military deploys dozens of fighter jets in apparent response to artillery drills Kim Jong-un.

In total, 33 aircraft took part in the so-called ‘elephant maneuver’ at the air base in Suwon (south of Seoul), a term used by the US military to describe the taxiing of several military aircraft on a runway in training, the South Korean Air Force said in a statement. was

Participating warplanes included F-4s, F-5s, F-15s, F-16s, T-50s and the latest-generation F35 fighter, a plane that arouses particular suspicion in Pyongyang because of its stealth capabilities.

The parade, held to demonstrate “overwhelming air superiority,” according to the statement, was piloted in this case by F-4, models that Seoul plans to retire in June after more than five decades of use.

This has been a first ‘Elephant Walk’ All fighter models in service by the South Korean Air Force are taking part, the statement said, adding that the F-5 has been integrated into the first line of combat and rapid response squadrons for the Seoul metropolitan area. Information released today by North Korean state media.

(with information from Europa Press and EFE)