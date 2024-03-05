A new technical inspection in effect from April 15: Who is affected now?

Now it will be mandatory for motorized two or three-wheelers as well as carts. Implementation will be gradual.

Almost four months after the publication in the official journal of the new technical control procedures, the countdown to their application has begun. The new technical inspection will come into effect from April 15. Calendar, Apps, Progress, etc. : Here’s what you need to know.

Who cares?

The new technology expands the range of inspection vehicles that are relevant. From April 15, it will become mandatory for mopeds, motorcycles, scooters, motor tricycles, quads and cars without a license. In other words, all vehicles of the so-called “L” series. Classic cars and sports motorcycles put into circulation before 1960 are exempted.

When should an investigation be conducted?

Appointments for various technical inspections are made in irregular phases from time to time. The first examination should be carried out within 6 months before the fifth year of first entry into circulation. Thereafter the following will be every 3 years. As a reminder, for cars, it is 4 and 2 years respectively. In respect of collector vehicles, the period between two technical inspections has been extended to 5 years, except in the case of resale.

What is the timetable for entry into force?

According to the government, this new technical control will be implemented gradually over time to avoid “bottlenecks from all vehicles entering the system at the same time”. It will extend for two years, till 2026. By the end of 2024 for vehicles registered before January 1, 2017.

“For those placed in circulation before January 1, 2017 and whose first circulation anniversary date is before April 15, the check must be conducted between April 15 and August 14, 2024”Refers to the site Thanks for the information.

For vehicles registered between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2019, a new technical inspection must be carried out. “At the latest, within 4 months after the anniversary date of their first circulation”. For those registered between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021, it must be carried out “At the latest, within 4 months after the anniversary date of their first circulation”.

Finally, with respect to vehicles registered from January 1, 2022, inspections must be carried out “within 6 months of 5th birthday”.

What is the content of technical inspection?

The order published in the Official Journal on October 23, 2023 and the order specifies the content of the technical inspection for new vehicles. “During the visit, the inspector will check 80 control points compared to 133 for private cars”Thanks for the info clarifies.

The check points are as follows: Vehicle identification, braking equipment, steering, visibility, lights, reflective devices and electrical equipment, axles, wheels, tires, suspension, chassis, chassis accessories and other vehicle equipment to control noise and pollution.

“At the end of the inspection, a report is drawn up. In the event of an adverse outcome due to a major or serious failure, a new counter-inspection must be carried out within 2 months of the technical inspection”.

How to visit?

To find the nearest authorized center to your home, visit the Utac-otc.com website. Then you will need to select an approved technical inspection center for the technical inspection of the L series vehicle.

How much does an inspection cost?

Like a car, it all depends on the center. It will be necessary to spend according to the government “Less than 50 euros”.