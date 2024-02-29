Business

Mr. Mayor, true courage would be to tax superprofits – liberation

Photo of Admin Admin48 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Tribune

Articles reserved for subscribers

The profit records of CAC 40 companies are directly linked to public assistance received during the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of favoring the path of savings, according to two professors of economics and finance at EMÂ Lyon, the taxation of “superprofits” should therefore be seriously considered.

When the Finance Law was adopted in December, the use of Article 49.3 allowed the government to remove an amendment introduced by the Finance Committee aimed at taxing “super dividends” of large companies. Bruno Le Maire remained consistent with the position expressed at Medeff University in 2022: “I don’t know what superprofit is.”

Announced today, Sunday, February 18, it boasts the courage to confront a slowdown in growth and a near-fall in tax revenue. (sic) By favoring a way to spend savings (10 billion) instead of tax increases.

Consistency and courage? Swear. 92.4 billion euros for 2022 to deal with the 2020 crisis associated with Covid-19 and the coronavirus crisis. In other words, the government is rebuking the recent negative financial results. Shocks the state budget, but leaves it alone. Provides positive financial benefits to companies. If some were victims of this upheaval, others, however, benefited greatly from it. In 2021, the CAC 40 companies broke the profit record with a staggering €174 billion.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin48 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

United States closes 2023 with unemployment of 3.7% and 2.7 million new jobs | economy

January 6, 2024

Do you like Honda Civic Type R? Well, you will fall in love with the Mugen version.

January 9, 2024

TF1 challenges state aid to France television before European courts

January 23, 2024

“A deep sadness”: four Cala-Alcoffe bakeries in Decazéville and Fermi in Aveyron will close permanently on February 29

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button