Mr. Mayor, true courage would be to tax superprofits – liberation

The profit records of CAC 40 companies are directly linked to public assistance received during the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of favoring the path of savings, according to two professors of economics and finance at EMÂ Lyon, the taxation of “superprofits” should therefore be seriously considered.

When the Finance Law was adopted in December, the use of Article 49.3 allowed the government to remove an amendment introduced by the Finance Committee aimed at taxing “super dividends” of large companies. Bruno Le Maire remained consistent with the position expressed at Medeff University in 2022: “I don’t know what superprofit is.”

Announced today, Sunday, February 18, it boasts the courage to confront a slowdown in growth and a near-fall in tax revenue. (sic) By favoring a way to spend savings (10 billion) instead of tax increases.

Consistency and courage? Swear. 92.4 billion euros for 2022 to deal with the 2020 crisis associated with Covid-19 and the coronavirus crisis. In other words, the government is rebuking the recent negative financial results. Shocks the state budget, but leaves it alone. Provides positive financial benefits to companies. If some were victims of this upheaval, others, however, benefited greatly from it. In 2021, the CAC 40 companies broke the profit record with a staggering €174 billion.