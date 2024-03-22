Even Macron wants to tax them!

Yaël Braun-Pivet wants to tax superprofits

Yale Braun-Pivet (Renaissance), President of the National Assembly, struck a blow by suggesting the establishment of a tax on the superprofits of large companies. ” We do not want French taxes to rise “, she said France Bleu Sud Lorrainethus showing itself in favor of “ Extraordinary contribution » Companies will be asked When there are superdividends, superprofits, massive share buybacks “

A proposition that is far from falling like an axe. The president of the National Assembly has actually already shown himself in favor of it in 2022, and the latter is expected in the Congress of the MoDem, which has an alliance with Macron, who also advocates this tax. Yale Braun-Pivet thus relies on the announcement of Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, who is drawing up the plan. Public deficit of 5.6% of France’s GDP for the year 2023 (compared to the initially planned 4.9%) to launch an appeal to his camp. ” I believe we can begin to wonder whether we do not have an extraordinary capacity to raise state revenue. “, she insisted.

A proposal promptly rejected by Bruno Le Maire

Obviously, taxing large companies is not without consequences. first, This may encourage them to turn to less restrictive horizons, such as the United States, which continues to appeal to foreign investors through anti-inflation laws. (IRA). Second, such a tax would make sense ipso facto shortage That may prompt some companies to reduce their workforce to compensate.

As a result, the Yale Braun-Pivett proposal is far from unanimous in its own camp. The Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, hastened to respond to the President of the National Assembly. BFM TV suggesting that he was against his initiative. Bersi’s tenant emphasized the fact that the government will indeed tax the energy companies, “ But not more than that ». The Minister of the Economy also wanted to reassure the French that he was opposed to any increase in taxes, calling the option ” A simple solution “



