Pyosik, still influential on the Kindred

Wednesday 13 March marked the start of the eighth and final week of the 2024 LCK Spring Split, opening a new weekly chapter of competition in the Korean Championship, with the remaining matches in the return phase. The Thursday, March 14 session saw the second day of this competitive week, with four teams battling it out on Summoner’s Rift. In the first match of the day, FearX, then eighth in the standings, took a 2-0 victory over DRX. The victory, the fourth of the regular season for the Clauser-led team, allowed FearX to move up one spot in the general classification, thus surpassing its opponent of the day.

Later in the day, KT Rolster faced off with OKSavingsBank BRION in a crucial meeting for Effort and his team, who were aiming for a spot in the playoffs this Spring Split. One of the highlights of this best-of-three match was Piocic’s impressive Pentakill, playing Katie Rolster’s star jungler, his favorite champion Kindred. This feat happened before the 14 minute mark, during a very important team fight in the boatside jungle, around control of the second dragon. The pentakill, sixth of the season in the Korean League and third of Piocic’s career, comes after his previous year in the LCS under Team Liquid Colors. Pyosic is considered one of Korea’s best softball players, and he even got a skin on the champion when he won Worlds 2022 with DRX.

KR Rolster won against OKSavingsBank BRION with a score of 2-0, thus temporarily moving to 4th place in the general ranking. As for OKSavingsBank BRION, the defeat puts an end to any last hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.