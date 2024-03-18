A new mineral superconductor discovered by scientists, economic and ecological promise

Along the banks of the Miass River in Russia, a unique mineral is found. So far, miassit is not of particular interest to scientists. But that may change. Researchers at the US Department of Energy National Laboratory discovered its superconducting properties. They present it in a study published February 17 in the journal Communications Materials.

Miasite is one of four minerals capable of acting as a superconductor when grown in the laboratory. Superconductivity involves the absence of electrical resistance and the expulsion of a magnetic field. It is this property that allows through electromagnets, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), particle accelerators, and nuclear fusion. Superconductivity also allows energy to be stored or transported without loss.

A mineral that behaves like a material known to researchers

Miasite’s superconductivity brings new possibilities. While it does not occur naturally in minerals, this property is called conventional when it manifests at extremely low temperatures (close to absolute zero, ie -273.15 °C) – and unconventional when it does. ‘Exercising in high temperatures.

So miasite will have unconventional superconducting properties like high temperature. But in contrast, miasite is superconductive by nature. Its complex chemical structure can be recreated in the laboratory.

A possibility of a more ecological approach

By artificially recreating the mineral, American researchers even managed to demonstrate that it was a superconductor. For this, they subjected it to three different tests. They measured the effect of magnetic field, temperature and electronic perturbation on miascite. In all respects, it behaves like an unconventional superconductor.

The existence of such materials in a natural state that can be reproduced in the laboratory may represent the future in terms of superconductivity. Using these minerals instead of materials that require high temperature swings can benefit both the environment and the economy.