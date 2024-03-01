A naked woman and a stick with nails: video of an unusual fight on the streets of Los Angeles

A completely naked woman and a stick full of nails are some of the spices of an unusual fight that, if it had not been recorded on video, would have been difficult to imagine. The strange encounter took place last Monday on the streets of Los Angeles, California, on the Venice Beach Boardwalk, more precisely in broad daylight.

One of the protagonists of the recording is a young woman with dark hair who is not wearing any clothes. In the recording you can see how he retreats and retreats from the attacks of the aggressor, who has a very large physical size and who tries to hit him with a home-made weapon: a kind of club on his upper extremity. Many nails cause rashes.

While this is happening, some people walk on as if nothing is happening, while many others stop to watch the strange moment. Some just stare in amazement, while others take the opportunity to film with their cell phones. However, no one intervenes to stop the conflict, from which it is still unclear how and from what causes it arose.

A straight fight of the movies on a street in Los Angeles

Far from trying to escape, the woman confronts him completely naked. At a certain moment, the aggressor throws a stick with nails at him. Then, the roles are reversed: she decides to catch him and go after her rival, who finds another club. At that moment, a scene begins that comes straight out of a medieval or pirate movie: the two of them, each with their weapon, face each other as if it were a real sword duel. “We have to deal with this here on the Venice boardwalk,” one witness is heard saying. Meanwhile, another complains: “Where are the police when you need them?”

Once again, the older woman throws a club at him. For her part, the undressed girl stops to pick it up off the ground and then moves on, this time with two sticks, one in each hand. However, the other protagonist of the video decides to end the fight: she leaves the place and takes refuge among the people. At the end of the video, you can see the girl picking up her belongings, including her clothes, from the ground.

Fortunately, none of them were hurt, nor were the people gathered around. “Thank God they didn’t hurt anyone. Both were attacking each other with clubs. “Anyone can get hurt,” local resident Kevin Laker told CBS News. In a conversation with the same media, a witness said that “it’s something that happens every day” and that “there are naked people running around all the time.”

