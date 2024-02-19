A major GTA 6 gameplay leak has confirmed what we’ve been hoping for

GTA VIA controller setup may have just surfaced online, showcasing what appears to be an exciting new gameplay mechanic.

It is good to know that we are on the final descent Grand Theft Auto VI. While we don’t have an exact release date, the vague window of 2025 is enough to know that the end is in sight. Following the recent take-two earnings call, there was a hint GTA VI will release in January, February or March, but revisions to figures provided just days after their release now suggest that the game could launch in April 2025 or beyond. Of course, this is all very predictable, but it’s a bit of fun to pass the time. Just like today’s topic of discussion.

Dedicated, as reported by Dexerto GTA VI Fans have revisited footage from a major leak from September 2022, using it to map the movement of controller inputs. Using this method, they were able to predict that GTA VI Will apparently allow players to fold into the franchise for the first time. While I can’t say I always wanted to slide across the floor in Grand Theft Auto Entry, I can imagine this feature coming in handy during the stealth segments of the game.

To prone, we think you have to hold down L3 but it goes without saying, this remains speculative. A lot can change between the leak and the final version, so take it all with a very generous pinch of salt.

Other commands discovered include R3 to change which hand you hold your weapon in, and Triangle/Y to pick up items. Hopefully we’ll get our first official look in a few months GTA VIGameplay.