They learn the history of the United States with the voice actors of Red Dead Redemption 2, anyone who missed this extraordinary course must be biting their fingers.

Game news They learn the history of the United States with the voice actors of Red Dead Redemption 2, anyone who misses this extraordinary course will be biting their fingers.

Red Dead Redemption II is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished works in the history of video games and serves as a veritable history lesson for an entire class… voice actors to boot. A course like any other.

Welcome to the USA

Rockstar is a fan of American satire with Grand Theft Auto, but also enjoyed Red Dead Redemption II’s portrayal of the late 20th century and more specifically the USA West: from the woods to the mountains. Many villages, ranches, more urban towns, and even the Mexican desert, RDR2’s open world is probably the most polished it’s ever been, even after five years.

This video game is sufficient to serve as raw material for reconstruction Torrey Olson, professor of history at the University of Tennessee: He has a course there called “Red Dead America,” which is based on Red Dead Redemption and its sequel to explore American history from 1999 to 1911. Enough to make more than one student drool.

VIP and not just anybody

Certainly a good teacher, Torey Olsen can also pride himself on not doing things by halves: He only invited Roger Clark and Rob Witthoff to his class without the knowledge of his entire class., the voice actors who lent their voices to Arthur Morgan and John Marston. A recognizable stamp among thousands for clearly cult characters. “It’s been a really great experience for both of us.”Wiethoff says. “We’re also teachers now, which is even cooler.”

Students in my “Red Dead History” class – the first college course in the world to use this #RDR Video Games for Teaching American History – The day before spring break I was shocked when I had two surprise visitors. Check out their reactions below! pic.twitter.com/MwjltJI7kM — Torrey Olson (@TorreCarlOlson) March 13, 2024

As we can see in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). Some extracts from the syllabus, the intervention of the artists, also caused surprise among the students Some of whom seem over the moon, don’t hesitate to take photos with distinguished guests. And we understand them without difficulty! Note that Tor Olson also used Red Dead Redemption for his book Red Dead History, which also explores the history of the USA through related video games.

We remember that The first Red Dead Redemption was recently released via a dedicated port on PS4 and Nintendo SwitchWhile Rockstar is working on the famous Grand Theft Auto VI which may well break the internet (again).

Buy RDR2 on PS4 on Amazon