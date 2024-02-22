A Dominican becomes a candidate for the US presidency AlMomento.net

Claudia de la Cruz

New York.- A woman of Dominican origin has become a candidate for the presidency of the United States of the Socialism and Liberation Party (PSL).

Claudia de la Cruz, born to Dominican parents in the Bronx, proposes to “end the rule of the billionaires once and for all.”

His government program included taking over the top 100 American corporations (including Amazon and Tesla), abolishing federal agencies such as the FBI, CIA, and Federal Reserve, taking control of the military, and abolishing the Senate and Supreme Court.

“Let’s end capitalism before it destroys us,” is the slogan that greets the PSL website, which garnered 85,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election.

De la Cruz is among a handful of alternative candidates whose goal, rather than an unlikely victory, is to focus on a specific agenda and present political ideas different from those of the two major US parties.

“The only way we’ve historically been able to change something in society is through struggle, through movement,” de la Cruz told The Guardian.

He explained that “none of what we have as working class people in society has been given to us by the benevolence of the ruling class: neither the right to vote, nor access to the most basic human rights.”

jt/am









