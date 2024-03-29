They went on vacation in Tulum and everything ended badly

The American couple vacationed in Tulum, but Jared Hill’s neck injury drastically changed their travel experience.

Justin Raiford And Jared HillOriginally from Texas, in the United States, he had a bad experience during his vacation TulumQuintana Rs. the hill was Rolled by a wave Due to which his neck was injured and A Paralysis right away In addition to dealing with the uncertainty of Jared’s existence, the couple faced Inadequate health system care In Mexico.

on the platform Go Fund Me There is a petition in the name of Justin RaifordJared’s boyfriend, in which they request financial help from users to be able to pay for Hill’s recovery costs, which resulted from an accident on February 12, 2024. Tulum Beach And radically change your travel experience.

“Thanks to the tenacity of doctors, friends and family and after 7 days of intensive care, Jared were successfully medically evacuated from Mexico to the US. He is currently in the neuro ICU at Houston Hermann Memorial, receiving the best possible care as he prepares. For another surgery when his body is stable enough. He has already made progress: he went from being immobile to taking his first (assisted) steps in two weeks,” reads the petition hosted on Go Fund Me.

According to what he said Justin Raiford in between Inside Edition DigitalOn the occasion of his birthday, he and Jared Hill They decided to take a vacation inside Tulum, Quintana Roo, one of the most popular destinations for American and European tourism. After their arrival, on February 12, 2024, they decided to go to the beach to swim for a moment, but the activity exhausted them. RaifordWho decided to go away for a moment.

Jared Hill fractured a vertebra in his neck due to the sudden movement caused by the wave

“I heard a voice inside me say, ‘You have to see it’,” he recalled. Raiford For the media, so he decided to see his partner. At the same moment he saw the arrival of a large wave that was trapped Jared And pulled in of the sea.

Raiford He rushed to Hill’s rescue, but the wave victim told him off Inability to move your body to get out of the water. After a great effort, he managed to return to the beach with Jared, where he began to ask for help.

A hotel manager approached the couple to see what was going on. Justin asked him to call an ambulance to attend JaredSo the man left with the apparent intention of attending to his request, but minutes passed and no expert arrived on the scene.

Seeing the pain Jared was in, as well as his frustration at the absence of an ambulance, Justin decided to take his phone and call the manager of the hotel where they were staying. When she was able to establish a conversation, she told him the details of the situation and asked for help, so the man replied: “Let me see if I can help you.”

Minutes later, the hotel manager responded with a message on WhatsApp that read “I called the general manager and found out they didn’t call an ambulance,” though it was deleted from the conversation shortly after.

The accident happened on the beaches of Tulum (Image: Alamy/The Grosby Group)

In the absence of help, Justin He called the Red Cross and three hours later an ambulance arrived. After another hour of transportation, when they arrived at the medical unit, according to RaifordA doctor refused to take Jared out of the vehicle unless he a Payment of USD 5 thousand. Hence he was forced to disburse the said amount.

After a CT scan, doctors reported that Jared suffered from wave motion Fracture of C1, C5, C6 vertebraeas well C7. Similarly, he has a spinal cord injury. “They were like, ‘This is really bad. We can’t help you,'” Justin recalled.

After Justin claimed to have international insurance that would cover 100 percent of the costs, the hospital refused to treat Jared.

The couple decided to go to another hospital, although they did not specify which one. There, a neurosurgeon told him that he was a Emergency surgery, but staff delayed action for more than a day. Then, Justin managed to find an English-speaking doctor, who told him that this was the sign Hospital Director was of Charge them USD 20 thousand To schedule surgery.

“They literally just wanted cash to grease the wheel for surgery, and this is a hospital where people should care about people’s well-being and lives,” he said.

Jared Hill has seen progress in his recovery

After payment, the doctors performed the surgery on February 14, but the news and outlook remained unfavorable. The neurosurgeon told Justin about this Jared’s life is in dangerHowever he also noted the poor sanitary conditions in which the staff of the medical unit was working.

“They don’t wear gloves. They don’t wash their hands. They don’t use PPE (…} I had to beg people there not to touch him with bare hands in the ICU. He has a spinal cord injury and an incision on the side of his brain. We can’t do that. With bare hands “I’m like It was like, ‘What kind of ICU is this? This is not a safe zone at all,'” he said.

After several days, Justin were able to resolve Jared’s transfer to the United States. Once he arrived in Texas, he said, the patient experience and care improved significantly.

“There were three nurses who began to fully assess the body, clean it, take all its vital signs and give it fluids. Within 10 minutes a neurosurgeon arrived in the room to examine him. They checked it till 3:30 am. It was very chaotic and tiring, but that was what saved his life,” he recalled.

According to Justin Raiford, several surgeries were necessary to save Jared Hill’s life

The results of poor care in Mexico were evidenced in an evaluation conducted by doctors in the United States. Given this, they decided to intervene in the crisis, as the staff became aware Blood clots in the lungs. They also realized that, due to unsanitary care conditions, Jared had shrunk Meningitis. When they were finally able to work on it:

“They discovered that the pieces of titanium they had put in in Mexico were not only the wrong size, but they were in the wrong place. They removed everything. “They installed new parts, fused her C1 and C2 and put a plate in the back of her head,” he said.

After a few weeks of recovery, Jared He began to show progress in his recovery. Through physical and occupational therapy, he is able to regain feeling in his limbs and even take his first aid steps. So, in a request for financial support, Justin Raiford stated that:

“Although his progress has been miraculous, Jared still has a long recovery ahead of him (…) While the full cost of care cannot yet be fully calculated, we know that it will be more for Jared because of Jared’s long recovery. Surgeries and physicals rehabilitation that awaits you. “That’s why we’re asking for your help with any financial contribution you can make to Jared’s recovery.”