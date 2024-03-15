A huge promotion is coming soon, wait a bit to buy it

In March 2024 the PS5 Slim will once again benefit from a great promotion. The standard version of the console with a disc reader can already be found in Italy and Spain at a lower price. You just have to wait a little longer to take advantage of the reduction in France.

If you’re thinking of buying a PS5 in the next few days, it’s probably best to wait. Indeed, promotions will be in the pipeline. After pre-announcing free PS Plus games back in March, it’s Bilbil-kun once again letting loose the pages of Dlabs magazine. A famous French-speaking leaker suggests that this offering on the PS5 Slim standard will not be the least.

This promotion will be similar to the price drop on the PS5 Slim observed in February. A Sony console with disc player was then available for €474.99 instead of €549, a promotion of €75. The offer was available in all brands and online stores: Amazon, Fnac, Cdiscount or Boulanger… all participated in this promotion.

A promotion for the month of March is already underway with some of our neighbors. So Amazon Spain And Italy already offers consoles at low prices. Moreover, there is nothing stopping you from buying it immediately in these stores, although the delivery time in these stores is usually longer and more expensive. To avail more reliable after sales service speaking in the language of Moliere, it would be better to wait a bit.

An offer on the PS5 Slim Standard should arrive in France soon

According to information from Bilbil-kun, the wait won’t be long. Promotion must come from France Monday March 18, 2024. You only have the weekend to get your finances in order so you can get going! The PS5 Slim will be available on Fnac, Amazon or Cdiscount like last time.

It may be that to match these prices, other brands will launch similar promotions. In Germany, GameStop plans to offer the console from March 20, 2024 for 479.99 euros, with the addition of games, DiLabs reports. Alone in the dark (2024) in physical version. For cross-border passengers, this offer could prove interesting and worth the wait.

As a reminder PlayStation 5 Slim was released on November 23, 2023 and replaces the vanilla PS5. There are no major changes in the program, although it is more compact and lightweight. Rumored to be expected by the end of the year, the PS5 Pro will bring more differences under the hood.

