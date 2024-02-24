A historic achievement for France, the team qualified for the final
Third final for France
After 1948 and 1997, France will play their third final this Sunday. During his last two forays, the Blues were winless.
France is in the final!
It’s done! Felix Lebrun defeats the world number 8 in three sets, offering France qualification for the final! The Blues play China this Sunday. The younger of the LeBrun brothers won twice and Simon Gauzy brought the other necessary points.
match point
Match ball for LeBrun!
2 points!
9-8 for LeBrun, it’s getting close!
3 more points
France have 3 points in the final, 8-6 for Felix Lebrun.
Tie in 3rd set
LeBrun misses twice on his opponent’s serve, 6-6.
LeBrun in front again
Lin makes a series of mistakes; LeBrun leads this 3rd set 5-3!
Tensions are rising
Level even in this 3rd set, where it’s 3-3.
China in case of victory
In case of victory, France will face China, who defeated South Korea (3-2).
One set from the final!
This time, as Felix LeBrun finishes with his serve, Lin sends the ball back into the net. 2 sets to 0, France are one set away from qualifying for the final!
Amazing point
Incredible point at set point but Lynn saves several times to get back to 10-10.
LeBrun spoils
Felix LeBrun led 10-6 and went back to 10-9, calling a timeout.
LeBrun takes the lead in the second set
He goes forward now and Lynn sends the ball into the net! Timeout request.
LeBrun comes back and sticks again
Felix LeBrun Machine is slowly coming back, he is mentally strong, 5-5!
LeBrun encourages himself
Felix Lebrun scores his first point and lets out a “let’s go” in this second set, the Frenchman should stay in touch but loses the next point 4-1.
LeBrun is in trouble early in the second set
6th in the world, Felix Lebrun is 8th in the world for the shock of this semi-final. The French opponent started the second set well with a 3-0 lead.
The first LeBrun set!
Felix Lebrun sends a final winning backhand to win the first set 11-7!
Solid LeBrun
A great save from LeBrun, who saw his opponent come back, but who took a slight lead at 9-7.
LeBrun connects the dots together
Felix LeBrun puts together big points and leads 6-4 in the first set. An encore set takes 11 points to score (with a margin of two points).
Felix LeBrun is off to a great start!
Felix LeBrun gets off to a great start by scoring the first two points of the set against Yun-Ju Lin!
LeBrun won his first game
During the first match of the day against Chih-Yuan Chuang, Felix Lebrun won in three sets to one (5-11, 13-11, 11-8, 11-6). His brother Alexis lost to Yoon-ju Lin, who returned for the 4th match. Simon Gauzi also scored a victory.
Felix LeBrun to qualify?
France can already qualify in a match against Felix LeBrun Lin Yun-ju.
Hello everyone
France is currently leading 2-1 against Taipei in the semifinals of the World Table Tennis Team Championship. Led by the LeBrun brothers, the Blues still need a victory to qualify for the finals, which would be a historic achievement for the sport.