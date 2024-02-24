Sports

A historic achievement for France, the team qualified for the final

Third final for France

After 1948 and 1997, France will play their third final this Sunday. During his last two forays, the Blues were winless.

France is in the final!

It’s done! Felix Lebrun defeats the world number 8 in three sets, offering France qualification for the final! The Blues play China this Sunday. The younger of the LeBrun brothers won twice and Simon Gauzy brought the other necessary points.

match point

Match ball for LeBrun!

2 points!

9-8 for LeBrun, it’s getting close!

3 more points

France have 3 points in the final, 8-6 for Felix Lebrun.

Tie in 3rd set

LeBrun misses twice on his opponent’s serve, 6-6.

LeBrun in front again

Lin makes a series of mistakes; LeBrun leads this 3rd set 5-3!

Tensions are rising

Level even in this 3rd set, where it’s 3-3.

China in case of victory

In case of victory, France will face China, who defeated South Korea (3-2).

One set from the final!

This time, as Felix LeBrun finishes with his serve, Lin sends the ball back into the net. 2 sets to 0, France are one set away from qualifying for the final!

Amazing point

Incredible point at set point but Lynn saves several times to get back to 10-10.

LeBrun spoils

Felix LeBrun led 10-6 and went back to 10-9, calling a timeout.

LeBrun takes the lead in the second set

He goes forward now and Lynn sends the ball into the net! Timeout request.

LeBrun comes back and sticks again

Felix LeBrun Machine is slowly coming back, he is mentally strong, 5-5!

LeBrun encourages himself

Felix Lebrun scores his first point and lets out a “let’s go” in this second set, the Frenchman should stay in touch but loses the next point 4-1.

LeBrun is in trouble early in the second set

6th in the world, Felix Lebrun is 8th in the world for the shock of this semi-final. The French opponent started the second set well with a 3-0 lead.

The first LeBrun set!

Felix Lebrun sends a final winning backhand to win the first set 11-7!

Solid LeBrun

A great save from LeBrun, who saw his opponent come back, but who took a slight lead at 9-7.

LeBrun connects the dots together

Felix LeBrun puts together big points and leads 6-4 in the first set. An encore set takes 11 points to score (with a margin of two points).

Felix LeBrun is off to a great start!

Felix LeBrun gets off to a great start by scoring the first two points of the set against Yun-Ju Lin!

LeBrun won his first game

During the first match of the day against Chih-Yuan Chuang, Felix Lebrun won in three sets to one (5-11, 13-11, 11-8, 11-6). His brother Alexis lost to Yoon-ju Lin, who returned for the 4th match. Simon Gauzi also scored a victory.

Felix LeBrun to qualify?

France can already qualify in a match against Felix LeBrun Lin Yun-ju.

Hello everyone

France is currently leading 2-1 against Taipei in the semifinals of the World Table Tennis Team Championship. Led by the LeBrun brothers, the Blues still need a victory to qualify for the finals, which would be a historic achievement for the sport.

