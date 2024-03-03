How to watch Clash of the Titans and Earthquakes!

Want to watch Titan Hand and Earthquake events live in Fortnite? Here you can see the in-game events leading up to the release of the upcoming Chapter 5 Season 2. After the conclusion of Chapter 5 Season 1 on March 8, 2024, players will be immersed in the next season of Fortnite, which is expected to be based on Greek mythology. Epic has announced a new Odyssey quest that leads into the expansion. Chapter 5 Season 2 in anticipation of the next season of Fortnite.

Even though players are already shaking their heads in the current Fortnite map, several rumors circulating online are making them even more excited. Cracks are also starting to appear from these shocks near the Ruined Reels POI, where players must talk to Odyssey NPCs to complete the Mosaic Snapshot challenges.

You will feel the tremors at the beginning of each hour and see cracks on the island of Fortnite. Other rumors suggest that an upcoming in-game event will allow players to experience earthquakes, see cracks in the ground, encounter giant hands with chained chests, and see fiery tornadoes with ghost hands.

If you’re wondering how and when to watch the live event for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, we’ve got you covered here. According to numerous leaks, the current Fortnite island will have up to 45 earthquakes/tremors at the start of each hour. It is also believed that during the 46th tremor, a hand will emerge from the crack and grow until it reveals a chained chest and opens it to release a fiery tornado.

The Titan Hand is supposed to release fiery tornadoes into the sky during Fortnite events. As mentioned earlier, the tremors and fissures with lava visible from them are now alive near the Ruin Reels POI where the final fissure will generate a sonic pulse and release the Titan Hand from within. To participate in the live event, simply load up Battle Royale and go to the Zero Build lobby at the start of each hour and go to the location above to watch it in-game.

Here are the dates and times for all the Earthquakes and The Hand live events for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 where six additional mini-rifts will appear, leading to the emergence of the Hand.

Shake @ 12 pm Eastern (February 29)

Shake @ 9 am Eastern (March 1)

Tremors @ 6pm Eastern Time (March 1).

Trembling @ 3 am. EST (March 2)

Tremor @ 12 pm Eastern (March 2)

Tremor @ 1 pm Eastern (March 2)

Titan Hand Releases: 2pm ET (March 2)

Once the hand is out, you’ll need to unchain it along with the rest of the players in the lobby. As soon as the chain’s giant life bar is reduced, the chest will be dropped and a fiery tornado will be released where you will see ghost hands. With the arm now on the map, we don’t yet know what the next steps will be as shooting the arm and chain currently doesn’t do any damage. We’ll keep you updated here as more information about the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Live Event is revealed.