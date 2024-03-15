Mojang announces $4 Minecraft subscription for cosmetics and content | Xbox
While Minecraft is still one of the most played games in the world today, the title is preparing to introduce a new form of monetization to its ecosystem.
Minecraft Pass subscription revealed
Unveils Mojang Studio Marketplace Pass (or “Marketplace” with us), a monthly subscription that allows access to various content. Offered at $3.99 per month, it specifically promises access to “over 150 exciting content”, such as worlds, skins and other packs:
Play over 150 exciting pieces of content for one low monthly price with Marketplace Pass! Dive into worlds, mash-ups, skin packs, texture packs and more. With new content added every month, there’s always something new to discover with Marketplace Pass!
Content is added to the pass every month, and you can access it from any device on which Minecraft is available.
Note that the Marketplace Pass is separate from the Realms Plus subscription, but its content will still be included in the latter, and items in the pass can be shared with up to 10 friends on your server:
The difference between the two subscriptions is that Realms Plus includes a personal server where you can play with up to ten friends simultaneously. The content catalog you have access to with your Marketplace Pass subscription is the same content catalog you have access to with a Realms Plus subscription.
Below you will find a trailer announcing this Marketplace Pass, as well as a FAQ with various information.
Frequently asked questions about Marketplace Pass
What is Marketplace Pass?
Marketplace Pass is a monthly subscription service that gives you access to over 150 pieces of Minecraft Marketplace content for $3.99 per month.
What happens to my content once it leaves Marketplace Pass?
When a world, texture pack, skin pack, or mash-up leaves the catalog, you must purchase the item from the Marketplace to continue using it while playing. The pack will not be removed from your local storage until you delete it. The monthly character creator items you exchanged are worth keeping.
What happens when my subscription ends?
You may purchase and download any world model saved in your storage within 18 months of the end of your subscription, unless it is not offered by Minecraft. Monthly character creator items, once claimed, must be kept.
Can I subscribe to both Marketplace Pass and Realms Plus?
Realms Plus subscription includes Marketplace Pass. If you are a Marketplace Pass subscriber and want to explore Realms Plus, we suggest you unsubscribe from Marketplace Pass first. Active Realms Plus subscribers cannot subscribe to Marketplace Pass.
What is the difference between Marketplace Pass and Realms Plus?
Can I use my Marketplace Pass content on any device?
If you purchase the Marketplace Pass, you can access all packs from any device with a compatible version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition with the Minecraft Marketplace (sold separately) while connected to your Minecraft account. Not compatible with Amazon Kindle Fire or Minecraft: Java Edition.