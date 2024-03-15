Mojang announces $4 Minecraft subscription for cosmetics and content | Xbox

While Minecraft is still one of the most played games in the world today, the title is preparing to introduce a new form of monetization to its ecosystem.

Minecraft Pass subscription revealed

Unveils Mojang Studio Marketplace Pass (or “Marketplace” with us), a monthly subscription that allows access to various content. Offered at $3.99 per month, it specifically promises access to “over 150 exciting content”, such as worlds, skins and other packs:

Play over 150 exciting pieces of content for one low monthly price with Marketplace Pass! Dive into worlds, mash-ups, skin packs, texture packs and more. With new content added every month, there’s always something new to discover with Marketplace Pass!

Content is added to the pass every month, and you can access it from any device on which Minecraft is available.

Note that the Marketplace Pass is separate from the Realms Plus subscription, but its content will still be included in the latter, and items in the pass can be shared with up to 10 friends on your server:

The difference between the two subscriptions is that Realms Plus includes a personal server where you can play with up to ten friends simultaneously. The content catalog you have access to with your Marketplace Pass subscription is the same content catalog you have access to with a Realms Plus subscription.

Below you will find a trailer announcing this Marketplace Pass, as well as a FAQ with various information.