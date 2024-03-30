A dynamic wallpaper paying tribute to Akira Toriyama Xbox | Available on Xbox

If you own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you can enjoy new live wallpapers on your console today. This time, it’s Blue Dragon that’s in the spotlight for a tribute to Akira Toriyama. The creator of the Dragon Ball license actually put his talent in JRPGs to good use by offering designs and characters for the title released in 2008 on the Xbox 360. You can also play it backwards on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. compatibility

Blue Dragon comes to life on Xbox Series X and S to pay tribute to Akira Toriyama

First, remember that live wallpapers are reserved for the Xbox Series X and S. Xbox Ones will certainly be able to run them, but this is exclusive to the latest Xboxes.

Wallpaper is now available for everyone. Just turn on your console and go to its settings. It thus joins a great list of animated backgrounds.

Choose an animated wallpaper on Xbox Series X|S

Here’s how to change dynamic wallpaper on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

Open the console settings (via the Xbox app or manual).

Go to “General”.

Go to “Personalization”.

Go to “My Color and Background”.

Select “Dynamic Background”.

To find out all the options available on the new Xboxes, don’t hesitate to check out our guide to personalizing your Xbox Series X or S.