A documentary on its creation is available on YouTube

Even before discovering its remaster, the game The Last of Us Part II Finds a documentary. The game’s developers decided to give players the opportunity to go behind the scenes of its design, years after the release of the first opus, and even shortly after the release of the second. Baptized Grounded 2: Making the Last of Us Part 2The documentary will follow the entire development process of the title which experienced difficult times.

indeed, The Last of Us Part II Released in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. You don’t have to look long to realize that not only did the teams face unprecedented working conditions, but also that they were walking on eggshells in keeping with the theme of the game. Franchise The Last of Us Explores a post-apocalyptic world where almost all humans have been transformed into infected zombies following the spread of a fungal epidemic.

For the moment, we know almost nothing about this documentary except that it will take the same format as the first episode released in 2015. It will be coming soon, although we don’t have a specific date. Get our teeth into it. . Its availability, three years after the release of the title it covers, coincides with that The remaster arrives on January 19. As a reminder, The Last of Us Part II Remastered PS5 brings not only visual and performance improvements, but also new levels, a survival mode and a free mode to play the guitar.

The good news is that Grounded 2: Making the Last of Us Part 2 Will be available for free on YouTube, no need to subscribe to the streaming service to enjoy it. With an Amazon Prime Video exclusive in France for the series The Last of Us One would have expected this even in a documentary. Season 2 will soon enter production as we get to know the cast members bit by bit.