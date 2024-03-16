Why champagne will be cold

A beautiful cocorico is enough to grow. It is in fact France and Naval Group Shipyards that the Netherlands has decided to trust with the construction of four submarines in the framework of a contract considered a potential lifeline for the national naval industry. The Barracuda-type submersibles, which can operate in shallow water and take part in remote missions, will replace four aging Walruses in the Dutch fleet.

The naval group is committed to deliver the first two submarines within ten years of signing the contract, it said. On Friday the 15th kuch, The Dutch Ministry of Defense said in a press release .

4 to 6 billion contract…

As our colleagues at marine This conventionally powered Barracuda could carry 30 weapons (24 for Suffren), anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles and of course torpedoes, fired from six tubes (four in the French Navy). “Composed of nearly a million parts, the new Dutch submarine, 82 meters long and 8.2 meters wide, will displace 3,300 tons (99 meters and 8.8 meters respectively for the Suffren, 5,300 tons) compared to the current 2,800 tons. Walrus), instead of the 55 required for the Walrus. for a crew of 35 sailors (60 in France)”Tell our colleagues in detail.

The contract, which has yet to be negotiated, falls within the purchase range of more than 2.5 billion euros and could amount to between 4 and 6 billion, according to the daily. D Telegraph . But this announcement is only the first step. Cocorico Yes, but for Champagne, the Naval Group and Cherbourg, which will be specifically tasked with the construction of the hull, will prefer to wait.

Because the French choice is not unanimous on the Dutch side. If the government has indicated its preference for a naval group, Parliament must ratify this preference before any final agreement is signed.

…but the political context doesn’t help

Hague’s announcement has already caused a stir among parliamentarians over the instability. Since November’s elections, which saw the victory of Islamophobic far-right leader Geert Wilders, the Dutch political system has become deeply fragmented, with no party strong enough to govern alone. Geert Wilders announced on Wednesday 13 March that he would not be Prime Minister. In short, Parliament’s approval was not won.

So, as explained TV5 Monde On Wednesday evening, as the announcement began to leak, MP Chris Stouffer of the reformed SGP party – with a strong base in Zeeland, where Damen, one of the naval group’s Dutch competitors, is based – called out. “Don’t let this government decide, but a new government that chooses in the interest of the Netherlands ” And undoubtedly, Daemen, associated with Sweden Saab in this venture, will not fail to put pressure on the country’s parliamentarians.

“Deal of the century” with a bitter taste.

Finally, and the Naval Group has not forgotten it, there is some bitter-tasting contrast. In September 2021, Australia announced that it would acquire nuclear-powered submarines as part of a new partnership in the Indo-Pacific region with the United States and the United Kingdom.

A declaration which then torpedoes another contract, which is described “The deal of the century then” At 50 billion Australian dollars (31 billion euros), the naval group was promised five years ago.