A Cuban migrant was found dead on a Mexico highway

Authorities of Mexico confirmed the identity of a Cuban Emigration who was found dead on the Cuaconoplan-Oaxaca highway.

This The woman was found deadwas identified as Virgin Mary TMA 62-year-old immigrant originally from Cuba.

The discovery took place at around 1:45 am on Saturday morning at 174 km of the above highway. This place is witness to the painful path of those who want to achieve Mexico’s border with the United States.

Information provided by Mexican authorities and local media suggests that it was a group of passers-by who were passing through the area who noticed the presence of the body and alerted the police.

Law enforcement agencies, including state and municipal police, as well as the National Guard Highway Division, arrived at the scene and, after verifying that the woman had no vital signs, they notified the State Investigation Agency (AEI) and Asunción Nochixtlán. Office of the Prosecutor.

while dying, Virgin Mary TM He was wearing a red T-shirt and black sports pants with white stripes. She was barefoot, which may indicate some sort of trouble or event before her death.

A card was found in his clothes which could identify the body, and then the process of exhuming the body and bringing it to the mortuary began. Municipal Pantheon of Asuncion Nochixtlan.

This Autopsy Conclusive data was provided on the cause of death, which according to authorities, was due to bronchoaspiration.

This result raises questions about the circumstances surrounding the last phase of this woman’s life. Cuban Emigration and his death, but no details about it have been released at the moment.

This tragic event highlights the constant struggle and extreme danger that Cuban migrants face in their efforts to escape the oppression and misery unleashed by the communist regime on the island.